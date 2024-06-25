Highlights Memphis Depay joined Mancehster United back in 2015 but struggled to make an impact.

Words of advice from Wayne Rooney did not prevent Depay struggling at Old Trafford as he departed in 2017

Depay has revived his career at Lyon, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and is at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands.

The pressure on footballers' shoulders these days is immense. With increased media training and scrutiny and nothing escaping the fine-toothed comb of inspection, it's an especially difficult landscape for young players to break into. Of course too, the skill level is higher than it's ever been, as less than 1% make it through professional academies, let alone to the likes of Manchester United.

Even when exciting prospects get to the promised land of a huge contract, it's not all plain sailing. A fine example of this is Memphis Depay's stint at Manchester United following his move from PSV Eindhoven in 2015. Despite the best efforts of then-club captain Wayne Rooney offering sound advice, sometimes, things just don't work out.

Bursting on to the scene

Depay was a star at the 2014 World Cup

Memphis Depay turned heads from the very minute his PSV career began. He had already been a hotly touted prospect monitored by Ajax, Feyenoord, and the Eindhoven club, and chose the latter under his grandfather's supervision. The club and player fit perfectly, and Depay developed from youth player on the fringes, to a breakout star in 2013.

In 2013-14, Depay notched 12 goals in 32 league outings as PSV finished fourth. The next season, he'd present even better displays, and attract the eyes of a number of Premier League clubs after fine performances at the 2014 World Cup. Making good on their admiration, Memphis was PSV and the Eredivisie's top scorer with 22 goals, two ahead of runner-up and teammate Luuk de Jong, as the Red and Whites cantered to a league title by 17 points.

Memphis Depay's PSV Eindhoven Career Appearances 124 Goals 50 Assists 29 Honours 3

Welcomed by Rooney at United Before Struggling to Adapt

Things never clicked for the Dutchman at Old Trafford

As said, Depay attracted a plethora of big clubs' interest, like Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. Ultimately though, he settled on playing under former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal as United shelled out a reported fee of £25 million on a four-year contract on June 12th, 2015. What could go wrong? He had such a strong World Cup after all.

Well, it seems this blase nature may have been the star's undoing, as reports reflect that Wayne Rooney tried to ground the Dutchman on how things were ran at United and just what sort of character it took to make it at the Old Trafford club. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Rooney reflected upon a poor performance from Depay and how he struggled to bounce back:

"He came on at Stoke away and messed up for their goal. So Louis van Gaal made him play for the reserves the next day. I said: 'Look, it’s a bit difficult [for you]. Just don’t come in with all your fancy stuff.' "And he turned up for the reserve game in his Rolls-Royce, wearing a leather jacket and a cowboy hat. And I just thought, 'What’s the point?' "But Memphis is a lovely lad, and it’s good to see things going well for him now."

Despite some very brief flashes of quality, Memphis struggled to make an impact, and he lost his starting place mid-way through the season. His stock was so low by the end of the campaign that he wasn’t even part of the squad for United's FA Cup final victory over Crystal Palace.

He was clearly talented but simply didn’t contribute enough. In another dismal outing, this time against Newcastle United in August 2015, Depay lost possession 35 times. In addition to his on-field difficulties, Depay’s attitude did him no favours, and he ultimately left in 2017, less than two years into his four-year-deal.

Memphis Depay's Manchester United Stats Appearances 53 Goals 7 Assists 5 Honours 3

Redemption: Maturing and Learning From Mistakes

Spell at Lyon helped revive Depay's career

Luckily, for those who enjoy a story with a happy ending, Memphis, of course, turned his career around after leaving the dark clouds of Manchester United behind him. Lyon saw a Memphis, with a point to prove, mature and grow, notching an impressive 76 goals in 178 games before a move to Barcelona saw 14 goals in 42 matches across two seasons.

Memphis Depay's Lyon Stats Appearances 178 Goals 76 Assists 55

He most recently played for Atletico Madrid, where he has looked to reach the peak of his powers - scoring 13 goals in 40 while also adding to his international tally of 45 in 94 for the Oranje. His impressive goal-rate in recent years has culminated in him being his nation's second-highest scorer, and now at 30-years-old, he still has time to overtake Robin van Persie's record of 50.

Speaking of his time in Manchester to L'Equipe, Depay was honest about two-season stint, his struggles and subsequent benchings. As long as there is joy, Memphis Depay will fly:

"People would say to me: ‘But why are you leaving Manchester United? A new coach will arrive, you in the biggest club in the world…’ "In their place, I would have been sad to see a player wasting good years by staying at a big club and playing too little. There, I lost my joy, and my football. Here, I found them.”

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25.06.24