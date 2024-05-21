Highlights Mark Goldbridge is shocked that Rashford might miss out on England's Euro 2024 squad.

Despite being a regular for England, Rashford's disappointing season with Man Utd could cost him a spot.

The decision to omit Rashford might pave the way for players like Anthony Gordon due to current form.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford looks set to miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for Euro 2024, and presenter Mark Goldbridge is 'stunned' by the decision.

With Southgate sent to confirm his England squad on Tuesday afternoon, The Athletic reporter David Ornstein confirmed that Rashford wasn't expected to be named. The United forward has been a regular for his country since making his debut, but after a disappointing season with the Red Devils, Southgate has decided to leave him at home.

Rashford Omission a Surprise Despite Man Utd Form

Mark Goldbridge is surprised Southgate hasn't picked a 'favourite'

Writing on social media after the news broke that Rashford wasn't expected to be picked, presenter Goldbridge admitted that he was 'stunned' by the decision, despite suggesting that on form, it's hard to argue that he deserves a place...

"Again stunned Southgate has left another favourite out in Rashford. Really thought he'd make it. On form hard to argue his place though."

Rashford has played a key role for England over the last few years, with his pace on the left-hand side of attack something that not many in the squad have. Anthony Gordon could be selected, with the Newcastle United winger offering similar traits while being in better form. With Southgate's decision likely based on his form this season, Rashford will struggle to make a case to be a guarantee for his country anymore.

Marcus Rashford vs Anthony Gordon - 2023/2024 Premier League Stats Gordon Rashford Appearances 34 (1) 26 (7) Goals 11 7 Assists 10 2 Key passes per game 1.6 0.8 Dribbles per game 1.5 1.5 Match rating 7.28 6.69 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 21/05/2024

Later in the day, England's provisional 30-man squad was confirmed, with Rashford failing to make the squad while Gordon, who has enjoyed an impressive campaign, making the cut. Another benefit of Rashford is his versatility due to being capable of playing through the middle of attack, but Southgate has opted for three centre-forwards in Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, and Harry Kane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists for England during his career.

Goldbridge Has Slammed Rashford This Season

His Man Utd form hasn't been good enough

Despite being surprised that Rashford wasn't included due to Southgate often selecting a host of experienced players, Goldbridge did admit that it's hard to make a case for him to make the squad. His form this season hasn't been up to scratch, and the United Stand presenter hasn't been afraid to voice his opinion on the forward.

Earlier in the campaign, Goldbridge suggested that Rashford has 'completely lost ability' to play football. It's a decision that will certainly divide United and England supporters, but Southgate has plenty of forward players fighting for the same positions.

