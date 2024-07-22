Highlights Man United have enquired about signing Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios.

Manchester United have enquired about signing Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios, according to GOAL Brasil journalist Valentin Furlan.

The 24-year-old is anticipating growing interest from several clubs around the continent, with AC Milan also keeping tabs on his situation.

According to Furlan, the Red Devils are preparing an offer of around £17million for Rios, who impressed while representing Colombia at the 2024 Copa America.

Rios was one of the standout players for the national squad and helped Colombia reach the final of the tournament in the United States.

Palmeiras, however, are reluctant to sell Rios in the middle of the Brazilian league season – they are expected to reject proposals for the 24-year-old this summer.

After attackers Estevao and Luis Guilherme left for Chelsea and West Ham respectively earlier in the window, Rios could soon become the latest Palmeiras player to seal a move to the Premier League.

The Red Devils Eye Colombia Star

To bolster their midfield

According to Furlan, Palmeiras are yet to receive an official proposal for Rios from interested clubs around Europe, but they are expecting bids later in the window.

After securing moves for striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro, Man United are now expected to welcome a new signing in midfield.

Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte has been tipped for a move to Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to replace Casemiro, who is expected to depart before the end of the transfer window.

As per Rudy Galetti, Rios has a €100m (£84m) release clause in his contract, with Palmeiras unlikely to accept a penny less to allow him to depart.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richard Rios had the highest number of successful dribbles (18) among all players in the Copa America and Euro 2024 – ahead of Jeremy Doku (16) and Ousmane Dembele (15).

Following reports that Man United will not be bringing back Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal, the club is now expected to sign two new players in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils are now being linked with Rios, who could be available for a bargain deal – United are reportedly ready to offer £17million for the Colombian, who has enjoyed an impressive 16-month stint in Brazil.

After joining Palmeiras in March last year, the defensive midfielder, who has 'tremendous' technique according to analyst Matteo Bonetti, has made 82 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

Richard Rios Palmeiras Stats (2023-24) Games 82 Goals 5 Assists 2 Minutes played 4,398

Everton ‘Determined’ to Keep Branthwaite

Set to offer a new deal

Everton are set to offer defender Jarrad Branthwaite a new deal to stay at the club and fend off interest from Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have ‘no intention’ of meeting Everton’s £75-80 million valuation of the Englishman after having two bids rejected.

According to Romano, the Toffees are now preparing a new contract proposal for Branthwaite as they are ‘determined’ to keep the centre-back on board ahead of the new campaign.

Man United have reportedly already agreed personal terms with Branthwaite, whose current Everton deal is still valid for three more years, until 2027.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-07-24.