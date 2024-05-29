Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

Zirkzee says his focus is on Bologna amidst transfer rumors, as United seek backup for Rasmus Hojlund.

Man United's summer clear-out is underway, with as many as 10 players likely to depart ahead of the new season.

Manchester United are interested in signing Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Red Devils face competition from Arsenal, AC Milan, and Juventus for the 23-year-old’s signature, the Italian outlet reports.

Zirkzee was instrumental for Thiago Motta’s side last season as Bologna finished fifth in Serie A and qualified for the Champions League thanks to a new competition format.

The Dutch striker registered 16 goal contributions in Serie A this season and became a key player for Bologna after coming off the bench the previous year.

Zirkzee, who signed for the Italian side in 2022, is now tipped for another career move and reportedly has a release clause of £34million that can be activated this summer.

As Man United look for another striker to provide backup for Rasmus Hojlund, Zirkzee is rumoured to be on the shortlist.

Man Utd Could Hold Advantage in Zirkzee Race

The Red Devils are in a better financial situation than other suitors

Man United reportedly face competition for Zirkzee’s signature this summer from Arsenal, Juventus, and AC Milan. However, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that both English clubs are in a better financial situation and could have the upper hand.

The Dutch striker, who recently responded to transfer rumours, saying 'my head is only in Bologna', is one to watch this summer.

United’s pursuit of Zirkzee comes after the Red Devils struggled in front of goal last season, scoring 57 goals in 38 matches in the Premier League.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 34 11 5 Italy Cup 3 1 2

The 23-year-old Dutchman - who journalist Ben Mattinson says is "so similar" to Harry Kane and is an "insane athlete" - still has plenty of room for improvement and could provide competition for Hojlund, who signed from Atalanta last year.

The Denmark international is currently the only senior centre-forward at the club, following Anthony Martial’s exit on a free transfer this week.

Both Hojlund and Martial were unable to avoid injury problems last campaign, while manager Erik ten Hag had to rely on captain Bruno Fernandes in attack, who, at times, played as a false nine.

Man United Summer Clear-Out Underway

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could axe as many as 10 players

As many as 10 players could leave Manchester United this summer as the Red Devils have already started their clear-out ahead of the new campaign.

Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Alvaro Fernandez have all announced their departures recently, while veterans Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are also likely to go following contract expiry.

The Red Devils could also sell out-of-favour stars Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, and Mason Greenwood in the upcoming transfer window.

Youngsters Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri are rumoured to leave too, as INEOS look to raise funds for new signings.

Midfielder Casemiro has also been linked with a departure as Saudi Pro League clubs show interest in the Brazilian.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-05-24.