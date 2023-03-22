Manchester United don't need Anthony Martial anymore, according to journalist Dean Jones.

While Jones thinks that Martial is a better player than team-mate Wout Weghorst, he feels the Red Devils' success in his absence shows that they can survive without the forward and should not keep him any longer.

Man United news — Anthony Martial

It's been a difficult season for Martial, who's missed a lot of games because of injury.

His future at Old Trafford now looks to be in doubt, with Erik ten Hag refusing to confirm whether the Frenchman, who earns £250,000 a week, according to Spotrac, will still be a United player next term.

"I don’t think this is the right moment [to say] whether that would be the case," the 53-year-old said (via Daily Mirror) when quizzed on Martial being a part of his long-term plans.

"But I believe in him. Every time he is available, he really gives a good contribution to the team performance and the level of the team. He is training at the moment. We are just working with him to get fit and to be available."

What has Dean Jones said about Anthony Martial and Man United?

Jones thinks United have moved on from Martial. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think the amount of time they've spent playing without Anthony Martial proves that they don't really need him. I'm not sure what he really brings anymore. At least with Weghorst, you're getting him out there every single week.

"I know that you could argue he's not up to the level technically, but at least he's always there and he's actually carrying out a specific role in this team week after week after week and the other players can start to gain some consistency around that and start to understand the way that he plays.

"With Martial, you're not even getting that. I think Martial is a better player than Weghorst, but because he's just never available, I just don't think United can keep him any longer."

Will Anthony Martial leave Man United in the summer?

You probably can't rule it out. United seem to be evolving without him, while his contract is up next year.

The Red Devils have put themselves into Champions League contention and won the Carabao Cup in Martial's absence.

Considering the above, then, perhaps United selling the France international, who cost the Manchester club an initial £36m when he joined from AS Monaco, as reported by BBC Sport, really could be a possibility in the next transfer window.