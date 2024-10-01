Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is continuing to walk a tightrope when it comes to keeping his job at Old Trafford after some poor results to begin the current campaign - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Dutch boss will undergo an 'informal review' amid their under-par form this season.

The Red Devils have won just three games from eight in all competitions, with all of their wins coming against inferior opposition - which has seen them slip to 13th in the Premier League table. Ten Hag was under mass pressure at the end of last season, though he was given a reprieve for winning the FA Cup. But with their poor form continuing into the new campaign, talks will be held between the Dutchman and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to clarify what is needed prior to any movement to oust him from the managerial hot seat.

Red Devils to Come Under Microscope in Review

Ten Hag will have to prove he is the man to take club forward

GIVEMESPORT sources state that, at this current stage, it is too early to be reading 'too much' into potential Ten Hag replacements with so many names being touted for the United job - despite genuine contenders being approached earlier in the summer when doubts remained over Ten Hag's future, despite the Red Devils eventually sticking with the Dutchman.

United would still like to make it work with Ten Hag, as getting rid of him so early would undermine their end of season review that saw them stick with his talents - as it would reflect poorly on club chiefs who decided to keep him in the managerial hottest.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Man Utd results, Premier League Season Wins Losses 2022/23 23 9 2023/24 18 14 2024/25 2 3 Total 43 26

Ratcliffe and his team, however, are still open to going against their summer review if needs must, but there will be an 'informal review' in the coming days and weeks in which Ten Hag, coaching staff and players will be spoken and listened to.

Ratcliffe wants decisions to be two-way and wants to liaise with those at the club - however, their start has not been good enough, and it will be stressed to Ten Hag that there will be hopes of an instant response in their next two matches.

Ten Hag Must Improve Soon Amid Tough Fixtures

Dutchman may not get long in the job if losses keep tumbling

Barring a comprehensive 7-0 win over third-tier side Barnsley at home in the League Cup, and a comfortable 3-0 win over joint-bottom side Southampton in the Premier League, United's performances simply haven't been up to scratch - typified by two 3-0 home losses already in the Premier League to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 69 of his 123 games in charge of Manchester United.

Further dropped points in the 2-1 away loss to Brighton and Hove Albion and the 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace means that the Red Devils only sit 13th in the Premier League at the start of October.

And, with tricky Premier League clashes against Aston Villa, Brentford, West Ham United and Chelsea coming up, the Red Devils will know that they must hit the ground running sooner or later if they are to at least even challenge for the European spots this season.

Add their dismal Europa League draw with Twente into the mix, and their next two fixtures are the away clashes against Porto and Fenerbahce on the continental stage - which could leave the club on one point from three games in the league phase if they suffer away defeats in Europe once again.

United have not won away from home on foreign soil since a 1-0 away win at Real Betis in March 2023, and if they can't replicate that against Porto or Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, Ten Hag will have a lot of work to do just to secure a knockout place.

