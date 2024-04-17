Highlights A Manchester United exit for Erik ten Hag this summer is looking increasingly likely according to journalist Charlie Wyett.

It comes after reports that Jadon Sancho wants to come back to Old Trafford this summer.

The winger has spent this season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after a public fallout with Ten Hag last year.

It is "increasingly likely" that Manchester United will replace Erik ten Hag as the club's manager this summer. It's set to be a hectic few months, with Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox coming in to oversee the football department. One of their first moves could be to hire a new manager, before new players are brought into the club.

That's according to The Sun's Charlie Wyett, who told the Back Pages segment live on Sky Sports on Tuesday night that the chances of Ten Hag leaving the club this summer are going up. That, in turn, will have a knock-on effect for the club's players as they start thinking about their futures with the football club.

Once such player that could affect is Jadon Sancho, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund. The 24-year-old would "love" a fresh start at United, and his best chance of doing that would be under a different manager. Sancho and Ten Hag have publicly had their differences and it seems from the outside that their manager-player relationship is now beyond repair.

Ten Hag Exit Could Mean Fresh Start for Sancho

His loan at Borussia Dortmund ends this summer

Wyett believes Sancho is "thriving" back at Dortmund, and has "grown up" since moving back to Germany in January. The signs are in his interactions with the fans and his teammates. That could bode well for United, if he has genuinely grown and wants to play for the Red Devils once again.

That would help United on the cost front, too. They splashed out £73million for him back in 2021, and are unlikely to recoup most of that money if they were to sell him on. He has scored just once in 10 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, and once in four Champions League games.

"I'm not surprised," Wyett said. "I'm sure he'd love a fresh start at Manchester United. But of course, the management has to change because of their issue with each other. It does look increasingly likely that Man United will be looking for a new manager. So yes, he's quite right. He's going to keep his options open.

"But equally, I think he has really loved being back in Dortmund. I think he's flourished and grown up a bit more, and I think he's behaved a lot better in the way he's interacting with the fans and the rest of the team. So yes, I think if he does go back to Manchester United, he'll have returned as a wiser and more mature player than the one that left a few months ago."

What Ten Hag has Said About his Future

Despite the mounting speculation over his future, only this month, Ten Hag said he had "no doubts" that he would still be in charge of Manchester United this season. He declared his "love" for the club and said he is "enjoying" his work as United boss. He also backed himself and his team to steer the ship back on course and achieve United's aims under his tenureship.

When asked about his future earlier this month, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “I don't have any doubts. I'm just focusing on my job, focusing on this process, in this project. I really love to be here, I'm enjoying it. For me it's a challenge.”

He added: “It will not go always in the right way, it's not going always the results in the way we wanted but I'm sure we're in the right direction and we will get where we want to be.”