Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing scrutiny and questioning from both supporters and the squad due to the team's poor performance and recent losses.

Despite the internal questioning and criticism, there are indications that ten Hag's position as manager is not currently under immediate threat.

The pool of available managers who could potentially replace ten Hag at Old Trafford is limited, making it difficult for the club to find a suitable replacement.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is going through a difficult period at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the feeling internally regarding his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have made their worst for over 60 years and naturally, some of the United supporters have questioned whether ten Hag is the right man for the job. The Manchester club were recently knocked out of the Carabao Cup, are struggling in Europe, and currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Erik ten Hag could be in trouble at Old Trafford

During the summer transfer window, United spent close to £180m on new additions to help support ten Hag heading into his second season in charge. However, their form has fallen off drastically after finishing in the Champions League places last term. In United's last two games, ten Hag's side have conceded six goals without reply against Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Per MailOnline, Manchester United's squad are reportedly starting to turn on the manager, with his approach having a negative impact on the dressing room. The Dutch tactician's falling out with Jadon Sancho has been widely publicised and is an example of at least one player who doesn't agree with his managerial style.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Matches 77 Won 49 Drawn 8 Lost 20 Goals for 135 Goals against 95 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although ten Hag's first campaign in charge was a success, winning the Carabao Cup and finishing in the top four, their performances this season have been far from acceptable. The former Ajax boss has admitted that they are currently in a bad place, but he's willing to continue fighting...

"I understand when the results are not there it is logical they are questioning that. But I am confident I can do it. At this moment we are in a bad place and I take responsibility for it. But I am a fighter. I see it as a challenge."

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has claimed that ten Hag has 'lost the players' and is now under serious pressure. Of course, the United manager isn't solely to blame, and the obscene amount of money the club have spent on new signings has had a negative impact on the squad harmony. Although ten Hag is seemingly involved in recruitment after bringing in players from his former club Ajax, there's no doubt they've overpaid for some of their reinforcements.

Ten Hag is undoubtedly struggling at Old Trafford, but when United are in the middle of a potential takeover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a 25% stake in the club, there are question marks as to whether a change of manager will occur in this period. The list of managers currently available to take over is slim, and we've seen multiple men try and fail in the hot seat, so there is an argument that the problems are more deep-rooted.

Jones has suggested that the noises from inside the club are that ten Hag doesn't have to worry about his position as manager as it stands. The journalist adds that nobody can live up to what Sir Alex Ferguson achieved and he's questioned whether changing the manager will have the impact that people think. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"All the noises out of the club to this point have been that there is no need for Ten Hag to have a concern around his position so we have to assume that’s the stance still today and - to be completely honest - what would changing manager even mean? What would it change? They’ve tried sacking people before, good proven managers have been and gone. No one can live up to Sir Alex Ferguson and no one ever will."

Read More: Man Utd now have 'things going on in background' amid Ten Hag job doubts

The pool of managers available is limited

It's easy for fans to suggest that ten Hag should be removed from his post, but who is available that would make a significant change at Old Trafford? Zinedine Zidane is possibly the most high-profile one and he had plenty of success at Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants are built to be successful.

Antonio Conte is another, but his most recent spell in the Premier League was disappointing when failing with Tottenham Hotspur. A riskier option could be Graham Potter, who enjoyed plenty of success in helping to build Brighton & Hove Albion, but again, he flattered to deceive with Chelsea. Of course, United could look to poach a manager from another club, but the financial implications make it difficult.