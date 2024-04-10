Highlights Fabrizio Romano says conversations between Erik ten Hag and Manchester United remain positive.

The club and INEOS are expected to make a decision on the Dutchman's future in the summer.

Man United are closing in on the appointment of Jason Wilcox after John Murtough's exit was confirmed on Tuesday.

This season has not unfolded as Erik ten Hag would have hoped following a satisfactory debut campaign in charge of Manchester United. The Dutchman led United to a comfortable top three finish to secure UEFA Champions League qualification last year while claiming his first piece of silverware with League Cup success.

But after finishing bottom of their Champions League group this term, things have gone from bad to worse for the club as they struggle to claw their way back up the table while trying to avoid a record 13th Premier League defeat in one season.

Man Utd’s form could force the club to make a summer switch, with England manager Gareth Southgate hotly tipped to replace the former Ajax manager at Old Trafford to kickstart the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

However, football journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the relationship between Ten Hag and the club’s board remains positive as United head into what could be a transformational summer.

Man Utd Talks With Ten Hag Remain Positive

The Red Devils have suffered 12 Premier League defeats this season

Speaking on his daily briefing, Romano claimed that Man Utd will likely see the rest of the season out under Ten Hag before deciding on the manager’s future.

United have failed to build on the somewhat successful first season on the Ducthman’s watch. They are currently sixth in the Premier League, 11 points adrift of fourth place Tottenham Hotspur with the same sizeable gap separating them and Aston Villa in fifth.

“Manchester United’s struggles on the pitch continue, but with Erik ten Hag I still think there’s the sense that they want to see how the season will pan out in the final weeks and then discuss internally, but I’ve always been hearing that the talks between Ten Hag and INEOS have been positive,” Romano explained.

“Still, obviously this is a results industry, so we’ll have to see how the team reacts to recent setbacks in the coming weeks, and in general I think this is an absolutely normal process. United want to keep monitoring the situation around Ten Hag, but so far the conversations have been positive and I’m not aware of anything close in terms of discussions with other managers."

More Changes To Come At Man Utd

The club are set to appoint a new technical director following John Murtough’s departure

Former Manchester City academy chief Jason Wilcox is set to join Man Utd as the club continues their reshuffling of the boardroom ahead of a big summer at Old Trafford.

News broke on Tuesday that John Murtough will be stepping down from his role as director of football after 10 years, with highly-rated Dan Ashworth expected to move from Newcastle United to replace him.

Wilcox is another major figurehead expected to arrive through the doors at Old Trafford as the club continue their revamp under Ratcliffe, according to Romano.

"Jason Wilcox, coming to Man United as new technical director soon,” he wrote on X.