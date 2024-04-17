Highlights Manchester United will wait until the end of the season to decide on Erik ten Hag's future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fans and players have been critical due to recent poor results and off-field issues.

INEOS are actively seeking to improve all areas of the club, which could result in new changes - though they are in constant conversation with Ten Hag.

Manchester United chiefs and INEOS will only decide on Erik ten Hag's future at the end of the season before making a final call on his spell at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT.

Ten Hag has not enjoyed the best of seasons this time out, and despite last year's Carabao Cup success alongside qualifying for the Champions League, the failure to qualify from the group stage in Europe this season has been met with further domestic disappointment, with United languishing in seventh in the Premier League and their only solace being the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final against Coventry City.

Murmurs have appeared about Ten Hag departing the club in the summer, with timeframes for now and the summer - but Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that United are willing to wait until the summer after talks with Dutchman about the future plans on the pitch and in the transfer market before deciding whether to go down a different route.

Erik Ten Hag: Manchester United Future Latest

Ten Hag's future at Manchester United is hanging in the balance

Ten Hag's run of just one win in seven Premier League games has had fans breathing down his back, and the latest off-field saga that saw Alejandro Garnacho appearing to like two social media posts scathing his boss over an early substitution hasn't helped the cause.

Jadon Sancho has also had his run-ins with Ten Hag in the past, whilst injuries, more off-field issues involving Marcus Rashford and poor results have made life tough for the former Ajax boss in the past - which could be a reason for new change. Furthermore, INEOS' Sir Jim Ratcliffe - who completed his 25 per cent stake in United earlier this year - is thought to want Newcastle's Dan Ashworth to come to the club in a bid to appoint a new boss.

Fabrizio Romano - Man Utd Won't Rush Ten Hag Decision

INEOS want to see results

Romano believes that a decision won't be rushed into, though Ten Hag is in contact with the Red Devils owners - despite results on the pitch not being good enough. He said:

“Basically, it's about being patient and seeing what INEOS will decide at the end of the season. “At the moment, what Erik ten Hag is saying in public is the reality. So they're having conversations, they're having positive conversations about the present and future, and discussing the long-term project of Manchester United also, for the summer transfer window. “But at the same time, INEOS like all owners in the world, want to see results on the pitch, and want to see good performances on the pitch."

Manchester United's Next Steps Under INEOS

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is trying to actively improve Manchester United

INEOS are evidently and actively looking to improve United across all areas, rather than just on the pitch - something that the Glazers have been guilty of doing in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag is one of just two managers since Jose Mourinho to win a trophy in his first Manchester United season

Stadium developments are much needed at Old Trafford, improvements at board and recruitment level have been largely lacking in recent years, and even the signings that have been made under the Glazer family have failed to inspire on the whole.

With Ratcliffe aiming to bring in a real strategy to the club, we could well see improvements in the future - though that may be without Ten Hag.

