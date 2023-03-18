Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does feel that Bruno Fernandes can be a leader in his team, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The attacking midfielder's ability to captain the Red Devils was questioned after his side's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool earlier this month, but O'Rourke thinks Ten Hag still trusts him.

Man United news — Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes was heavily criticised for how he conducted himself in United's heavy loss against Jurgen Klopp's men at the beginning of March.

"Fernandes' body language was nothing short of disgraceful," United legend Roy Keane said on Sky Sports after the game.

"He's a really talented boy, but he's your captain. So much talent but his body language of waving his arms about and not running back? You wouldn't be happy with him in your dressing room."

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old has kept the captain's armband as Harry Maguire continues to be overlooked by Ten Hag.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Erik ten Hag, Bruno Fernandes, and Man United?

For O'Rourke, it's clear that Ten Hag still sees Fernandes as a leader at United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He seems pretty adamant that he is happy with Bruno Fernandes. He came out in support of the Portuguese after that petulant performance he gave against Liverpool when people were raising question marks over whether he should captain Man United.

"He obviously bounced back with that display against Real Betis as the captain as well, so it seems Ten Hag does feel that Bruno Fernandes can be a leader in that team."

Will Erik ten Hag strip Fernandes of the captaincy?

For now, it doesn't look like he will, with the Portugal international still in possession of the armband despite his unconvincing display as skipper against Liverpool.

At the end of the day, though, some may argue that what really matters is how he performs on the pitch as a footballer. And at United, when Fernandes is at the top of his game, there probably isn't anyone better than him.

Back in the 2020/21 season, the former Sporting Lisbon man, who cost his current employers an initial £47m, as reported by BBC Sport, was extremely productive for his side. In 58 appearances, he scored an impressive 28 goals (via Transfermarkt).

The above doesn't mean that Fernandes should be United's permanent captain, but it does show that he does a lot more good than bad at Old Trafford.