Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag “really likes” OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, as The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker provides GIVEMESPORT with her verdict on the potential transfer target at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have endured a mixed start to the 2023/24 season in the Premier League and Champions League and hope to turn their form around come the end of the campaign.

Ten Hag has experienced an injury crisis in his backline and could dip into the 2024 winter transfer window to bolster his centre-back options for the remainder of the season. Man Utd face a season-defining month in December and hope to start the new year in better shape than they currently find themselves in.

Man Utd’s centre-back issues

Manchester United have experienced a nightmare with their centre-backs during the 2023/24 season, having seen two of their first-choice options sustain injuries in the first third of the campaign. In August’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, Raphael Varane was forced off at half-time after complaining of discomfort. This prompted ten Hag to rest him for the following weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old would be absent for four games of action, missing the best part of the month, before returning for a 1-0 victory at Burnley in September. Varane has found himself in and out of the side in recent weeks, with ten Hag dropping him to the substitutes bench rather than reinstating him to his starting lineup.

Meanwhile, in that defeat at Arsenal, Lisandro Martinez suffered a recurrence of a metatarsal injury that he initially sustained in April. The Argentina international has undergone surgery to rectify the problem entirely and isn’t expected to return to action until the new year. Speaking to TNT Sports (via GOAL) about his recovery, Martinez said:

“I am in the process of recovery and happy to be here visiting the club. It is the second time that an injury like this has happened to me. So, you have to be patient.”

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Man Utd are being linked with a move for another centre-back during the 2024 winter transfer window.

According to The Standard, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur join Manchester United in their interest in Nice’s Todibo. The report claims that the 23-year-old could be available for around £39m, and the Frenchman is keen to switch to the Premier League. However, Todibo would seek assurances of his playing time, having recently broken into Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 (30-11-23) Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 7(2) 4(4) 5 9(2) 5(1) Average rating 6.85 6.45 6.17 6.56 6.63 Aerial duels won per game 3.3 1 0.2 0.8 2.2 Tackles per game 0.7 0.6 1.4 0.8 0.7 Interceptions per game 0.8 0.1 0.4 0.7 0.5 Stats according to WhoScored

Beth Tucker on Jean-Clair Todibo to Man Utd

Tucker believes Todibo would be an excellent signing for Man Utd as he will suit the Premier League with his ability on the ball and his aggression. The United Stand presenter also suggests the centre-back is “massively suited towards” ten Hag’s system. Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

“Todibo is a player that I want to sign. I've researched him a lot. We were linked in the summer, and ten Hag really likes him. I think he will suit the Premier League brilliantly. He's great with a ball at his feet, and he’s aggressive. I think he's a player that Man Utd need to sign. He's not absurdly priced as well. I think his price point is around £30m-£35m. He’s a right-sided centre-back. Also, he's good at filling in the wide positions if the right back pushes forward, which is how eventually ten Hag will want to play. So, I think he's massively suited towards, and I would go and get him.”

Man Utd transfer news

Manchester United will want to make additions as we head towards 2024, but they must ensure the sale of some deadwood to bolster ten Hag’s options in the squad. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT (2nd December) that midfielder Donny van de Beek will be the next player to leave Old Trafford.

The Mirror reports that the Dutchman has informed Manchester United that he’s ready to quit the club in January, failing to become a regular for ten Hag’s side. Juventus have been linked with a move for van de Beek in 2024 as the midfielder seeks regular playing time elsewhere.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (3rd December) that Antony is not expected to depart Old Trafford despite failing to live up to his billing in Manchester. Rumours in November hinted that United were prepared to offload the winger in a part-exchange deal for Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa as the Red Devils look to boost their centre-forward options.

Man Utd welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Wednesday 6th December, before hosting in-form AFC Bournemouth on Saturday 9th, as ten Hag’s side look to recover from their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United on 2nd December.