Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has got a big job on his hands to reinvigorate his team.

The 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City in the Premier League will have caused serious concerns.

Ten Hag could look to drop five players who have been badly under-performing this season.

Despite having fairly lofty expectations heading into this season, Manchester United have actually had a bit of a torrid start and are currently closer to the relegation zone than they are the peak of the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's side haven't been great, despite spending a huge amount of money in the summer.

Whether it's tactically or a personnel issue, something just isn't clicking at Old Trafford right now and fans are unhappy with the club. There's certainly a sense of pessimism surrounding the side right now and a select group of players are catching a lot of flack for their disappointing performances.

With that said, something has to change, and if Ten Hag is to succeed at Old Trafford, he needs to be ruthless and willing to chop and change his side when things aren't going to plan. With that being said, here are players that the former Ajax manager needs to drop at United right now.

Marcus Rashford

After a stellar campaign last time out, probably the best of his career, Marcus Rashford has been way off the pace this season and is currently playing some of the worst football of his career. In 10 league games, the Englishman has just two goal contributions, and it's well short of his usual output. One of the general frustrations with Red Devils fans is Ten Hag's seeming unwillingness to take Rashford out of the side when he isn't at his best.

To help him rediscover his form and appease angry supporters, a spell out of the starting lineup might just be exactly what Rashford needs. Starting every week certainly isn't doing him any favours and if he's dropped, it might serve as a reminder that he isn't undroppable and force him to shift things up a gear.

There are plenty of fresh faces at United just waiting for an opportunity and dropping Rashford for one of them could do a world of good for the team and for the Englishman himself. Hopefully, he'll be back to his best in absolutely no time, but for now, Ten Hag should certainly think about dropping him.

Christian Eriksen

In his first season at United, Christian Eriksen looked like a pretty savvy bit of business. Signing the Dane on a free transfer, he made an immediate impact in the Red Devils' midfield. This season, things are looking a little different, and it's safe to say, the former Tottenham Hotspur man is certainly showing his age right now.

He's a step slower than he once was and his defensive efforts have taken a big hit. His offensive output isn't quite as solid this year either, and it might be time for Ten Hag to take him out of the starting lineup for a period. There are several midfielders in the team who should probably be starting ahead of Eriksen at this stage of his career.

An injection of fresh blood into the midfield could help the club and offering Eriksen a more reduced workload, coming off the bench and having less to do could get the most out of him as he enters his twilight years. He might be a big name, but that shouldn't be enough to keep his place in the lineup, so Ten Hag needs to take him out of the side.

Bruno Fernandes

There's no two ways about it, Bruno Fernandes has been a shell of himself this season. Not only has he been nowhere near as impactful as he was when he first moved to England, but he's also been a really lacklustre captain at Old Trafford. He's not a natural leader and that's shown throughout the struggles that the Red Devils have faced this season.

His tantrums and whining have been a huge topic for discussion among fans and a spell out of the starting lineup might be just what the Portuguese star needs. He's offering very little offensively at the moment and with the amount of young talent at United, switching things up and allowing them to come into the side and really go at opponents with their speed might work wonders for the side. It's hard to imagine Ten Hag will drop his captain, it's a pretty bold move to make after all, but let's not forget that he had no trouble removing Cristiano Ronaldo from the equation and Jadon Sancho was dropped without issue in August, so he's shown he has the ability to be ruthless with his selection in the past.

With that said, Fernandes needs to be dropped, even if it's just temporarily, just to remind him of the level that's required to be starting regularly for United, and hopefully, it will help him rediscover the form that once made him one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the entire world.

Victor Lindelof

In the nicest way possible, if you want to succeed at an elite level, Victor Lindelof can't be a regular starter within your side. He's just not quite good enough and somehow, he's started nine times for Ten Hag's team so far this season already. Of course, with the injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at left-back, the Red Devils are undeniably short in that area, but with Sergio Reguilon joining the team on loan this campaign, there's no reason Lindelof should be starting on the left-hand side of the defence.

Reguilon was brought in to provide cover at full-back for Shaw and Malacia, but he should certainly be starting ahead of Lindelof. If Ten Hag wants to send a positive message to the United fanbase, he'd drop the Swede from his starting lineup. It's not that he's a terrible player by any account, he just hasn't really done anything to stand out or churn out consistently good performances throughout his entire spell at Old Trafford.

A large portion of the United side has been there long before Ten Hag and what the side needs desperately right now is a fresh lick of paint, so swapping out Lindelof, who's been there throughout the majority of the terrible years and replacing him with Reguilon, who is new and potentially exciting, could be a difference maker.

Antony

The majority of the names we've listed here need to be dropped out of the United starting lineup, but with Antony, we think it might be best if he's just dropped from the entire squad for a while. After the mega move he made last season, he has been a massive disappointment. Initially, he wasn't all that bad and in his debut campaign, he chipped in with eight goals in 44 appearances which isn't great, but not poor by any means.

It's this season where things have fallen apart for the winger, though, and his form has fallen off a cliff. His attitude has become a major talking point too. Whether it's his lack of effort in one game, or his shocking behaviour in another, such as how he acted in the Manchester derby, it's not a good look for the Red Devils and fans have grown tired of Antony. His lack of end product has been a major issue, and he's offered very little going forward this season.

A spell out of the side completely might be what he needs to sort his head out and his form which has been way off the pace. We understand that with the banishment of Sancho, the Red Devils don't have too many options on the right wing at the moment, but no one can really put in a worse shift than Antony has been doing recently. If Ten Hag is wise, he'll drop him from the side and force him to earn his way back in through his work in training. With that being said, he's already had a spell out of the side this year, and it did very little to help improve his form, so who knows if he'd even come back a better player.

It's unrealistic to expect Ten Hag to drop all five of these players, considering the injuries to the United squad right now, but the minute they have healthy, available options, they need to drop some of these guys pretty quickly if they're to stand any chance of salvaging this season. The likes of Rashford and Fernandes will almost certainly play key roles throughout the rest of the campaign, and it might just be a temporary spell out of the starting lineup that helps shift their form back into the right direction, whereas in an ideal world, the other names we included won't be starting too often for the Red Devils throughout the remained of the season.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at the five players we think Ten Hag should drop at United as well as their statistics throughout the season so far and the players we think should come into the side for them.

Player Position 2023/24 appearances 2023/24 goals Player to replace them Marcus Rashford LW 13 1 Alejandro Garnacho Christian Eriksen CM 12 1 Mason Mount Bruno Fernandes AM 13 2 Hannibal Mejri Victor Lindelof LB 13 0 Sergio Reguilon Antony RW 9 0 Facundo Pellistri

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.