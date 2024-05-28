Highlights Manchester United's Erik ten Hag may be on his way out as manager, with a decision expected this week.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come under pressure this season after a disappointing campaign, and journalist Mark Ogden has suggested that the situation could be resolved by the end of the week.

The future of ten Hag as manager of United has become a subject of intense speculation and debate in recent months. As the 2023-2024 season concluded with the Red Devils securing an eighth-place finish in the Premier League but winning the FA Cup, the club finds itself at a crossroads regarding ten Hag's tenure.

In his first season, the Dutch tactician guided the team to a third-place finish in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup, so there's no doubt they've failed to progress this term.

Man Utd to Make Decision This Week

Ten Hag's future is uncertain

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, journalist Ogden has provided an update on the future of ten Hag at Old Trafford.

"Yeah, Erik ten Hag has known, probably since February, that his position was on the line. INEOS and Manchester United haven't really distanced themselves from the stories that many of us have written, saying they've been assessing other candidates. Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino - all these names have been put to United and they've not really been knocked back. So there's been a process going on to to identify whether there's a manager out there who can do a better job than ten Hag. Now I think that process will probably be resolved at some point this week."

United's victory in the FA Cup final against Manchester City was a significant achievement, especially with it being against their local rivals, but INEOS might be looking at the bigger picture. The trophy might have papered over the cracks of what has been a disappointing campaign, and the fact that the hierarchy appear to be speaking to a host of different managers isn't a good sign for the former Ajax coach.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92 Statistics correct as of 27/05/2024

According to a report from The Times, Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank, and Thomas Tuchel are names who were on the shortlist of United before the FA Cup final, with talks already being held with representatives. With INEOS heading into their first full campaign as partial owners of the club, they might be considering bringing in their own manager to steer them in the right direction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has averaged 1.92 points per game during his time at Manchester United.

Man Utd Set to Miss Out on Kieran McKenna

The Ipswich manager is set to sign a new deal

Ipswich Town manager McKenna has done an excellent job with the Tractor Boys, helping them gain back-to-back promotions from League One up to the Premier League. The 38-year-old has previously spent time at Old Trafford as a coach, and he was on United's list to take over from ten Hag.

Despite the Manchester club's interest in McKenna, the Northern Irish manager is now set to sign a new deal at Ipswich, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. It's a major statement from the newly promoted side as they look to solidify themselves as a Premier League club next season.

