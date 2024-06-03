Highlights Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Manchester United should replace Erik ten Hag with Mauricio Pochettino.

Ten Hag endured a dismal second season at Old Trafford, despite capping it off with victory over Manchester City under the Wembley arch in the FA Cup Final. The Red Devils ended the season in 8th place, their lowest finish in the league since 1990. Not only will this final standing alarm the club's hierarchy, but the underlying data suggests Ten Hag's side were lucky to have secured a finish as high as this, having registered a negative goal difference and conceded more shots than any other team in the league barring Sheffield United.

While rumours circulated prior to the cup final that ten Hag may already be out the door, reports since have suggested that INEOS are now considering their options carefully before making a decision on the Dutchman's future. Robinson believes that the man who should replace the maligned coach is currently available on the market after being sacked by Chelsea a few weeks ago.

Robinson: United Should Appoint Pochettino

Despite improving on Chelsea's 2022/23 season, Pochettino was axed from Stamford Bridge after the 2023/24 season ended (albeit as a mutual exit), and is now being linked with the Manchester United job. Speaking on the latest Football Insider's Inside Track Podcast, Robsinson identified the former Spurs manager as an ideal candidate to replace ten Hag:

"Erik Ten Hag will be gone by Christmas. It will be the biggest mistake that they make. You look at the season and the way they performed. One game doesn't mask a whole season. "Yes, you do get hoodwinked into the fact they had a great performance and he got a tune out of this team. But actually, did he get a tune out of his team at Selhurst Park when they got beat 4-0? An FA Cup final doesn't mask a whole season of woes. "They need a big change there with INEOS and Jim Ratcliffe coming in. While Mauricio Pochettino is on the market, go and get a manager like that. Pochettino has been touted to Manchester United for a long time. "I think you're delaying the agony. With Ten Hag, you would just be kicking the can down the road and waiting for that next manager to come in. All the stats say he shouldn't keep his job on the back of one game."

While Pochettino may have been dismissed by Chelsea, the Argentine has won plaudits for his ability to coach a pressing system effectively and work with and develop young players, being described by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as 'outstanding'. He took a Tottenham team languishing in Europa League spots to competing for the Premier League title, while the trajectory he was on with Chelsea ultimately looked positive. With time and resources granted at Manchester United, it could be a smart appointment.

Managerial Statistical Comparison Manager Stat Ten Hag Pochettino Games Managed 551 649 Wins 346 316 Draws 92 11 Losses 113 14

United Also Linked With De Zerbi and Southgate

While rumours suggest that the FA Cup win may have bought Ten Hag more time, there is still significant speculation that he will lose his job. Robinson may believe that Pochettino is the right man for the role, but other names have been more intensely linked.

INEOS are supposedly fascinated by England manager Gareth Southgate, and may pursue the coach after the European Championship has played out this summer. Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi has been the subject of interest from the new United ownership group and has been touted as a potential manager who the club can launch a long-term project with.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 03/06/2024.