Manchester United could be open to letting Harry Maguire leave Old Trafford this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The central defender hasn't been a regular under manager Erik ten Hag this season and has been linked with a move away from his current club.

Man United transfer news — Harry Maguire

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire's future at Old Trafford is definitely in doubt.

If reports are to be believed, one potential destination for the 30-year-old could be Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Sun, Maguire is a £50m target for the French champions ahead of the summer transfer window.

Given his struggles at United this season, though, it'd be a bit of a surprise if an outfit like PSG made a move for Maguire. As per Transfermarkt, the Englishman has made just five starts in the current Premier League campaign.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Harry Maguire and Man United?

O'Rourke thinks Maguire and United will both have to make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I'm sure Harry Maguire, ideally, would like to be playing more first-team football, so there'll be a decision to make, I think, by both parties in the summer.

"If Maguire wants to move on in search of regular first-team football, Manchester United might be open to him leaving as well, but I'm sure Maguire right now wants to fight for his place and be available for Erik ten Hag in this run-in as they look to chase more silverware in the Europa League and also the FA Cup."

Will Harry Maguire join PSG this summer?

Again, it'd be a shock, as Maguire hasn't done anything to warrant a move to a club of PSG's stature.

It's also hard to imagine him starting at the Ligue 1 side, and the whole reason why he could leave United in the first place is because he's not playing enough now.

Christophe Galtier currently has the likes of Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe to call upon, while Inter Milan's Milan Škriniar is also set to join the duo at the Parc des Princes next season.

The 28-year-old confirmed to Futbolsfz (via Marca) in January that he's already signed a pre-contract agreement with PSG.

Given his lack of first-team football this term, there probably is a good chance of Maguire leaving United in the summer. However, a move to PSG just seems highly unlikely.