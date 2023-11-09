Highlights Erik ten Hag is under pressure at Manchester United after a disappointing loss in the Champions League and a lack of consistent performances in the Premier League.

The recruitment team have made a four-man shortlist for central defenders, to help solve a key issue leading to poor results, including Jean-Clair Todibo.

Dean Jones has revealed some 'big news' for Manchester United fans on the future of ten Hag.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be feeling the pressure at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the internal feeling at the club with GIVEMESPORT regarding his future, after a disappointing loss on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

The Red Devils lost away to Copenhagen in Europe this week, adding increased pressure on ten Hag's shoulders. United are now bottom of their group with just one win from four games, losing the other three. It's not been a smooth ride domestically either, with ten Hag's side struggling to produce consistent performances in the Premier League.

United have already lost five games out of 11 in England's top flight, with some of their victories coming during unconvincing displays. The pressure is mounting on the manager after a tricky start, and their most recent 4-3 loss is bound to create more question marks surrounding his future.

Erik ten Hag could be in trouble at Old Trafford

It was a promising first campaign in charge for ten Hag, securing the Carabao Cup whilst also qualifying for the Champions League. United fans at Old Trafford will have been full of optimism heading into the new season, but their hope for success this term is slowly slipping away. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that some of the United squad aren't buying into the culture that ten Hag is trying to create, which is becoming a major issue.

There has been calls from certain sections of the fanbase to cut ties with the manager and relieve him of his duties, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has explained to GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't believe the likes of Carlo Ancelotti or Zinedine Zidane, for example, would do a better job than the Dutch tactician.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 49 Wins 29 Draws 6 Losses 14 Goals For 70 Goals Against 59 Manager of the Month awards 2 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Of the 14 losses ten Hag has endured during his tenure, five of them have come this season, which shows the drop-off we've seen in performances at Old Trafford. There's no doubt the manager isn't getting a tune out of this current squad at the moment, so it will be interesting to see if the board make a major decision in the near future.

Jones has suggested that United are continuing to support ten Hag, and he doesn't believe he will be getting the sack. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

“I realise there is a section of football society that wants ten Hag to lose his job and that every time United lose a game there is this narrative around him being axed and then deciding who would be best to replace him, but United seem unwavering in their support of him right now and I have some big news for Man United fans - I don’t think he’s getting the sack. The truth is, he feels very comfortable in his role at the club. He feels a pressure to perform but I don’t think he feels a pressure to save his own job. Against Copenhagen his game plan was going fine, United were cruising, then Rashford gets his controversial red card and everything is blown apart. Is that really the manager’s fault?"

Jones has also claimed that he doesn't believe everything will drastically get better if ten Hag is removed from his position. The journalist goes on to say that United should trust him with the long-term project and let him live up to his own expectations...

"This team has a tendency to collapse in adverse moments so I guess some will argue that is on the manager to fix. But United’s mindset has come from years of pain and disappointment and clearly, that is proving difficult to remove. I don’t think ditching Ten Hag would change anything for the better - certainly not quickly. There is no obvious man to come in and do a better job, and there is always going to be new controversy and doubt whenever United lose a game - no matter if that is Ten Hag or someone else. He has total belief in his own credentials, he considers himself a winner - so my personal feeling is that you are just as well to trust him with his long-term project and let him live up to his own expectations than you are to pay him off, start all over again, and head back into the unknown.”

January transfer plans are already underway

With the future of Harry Maguire uncertain, after he was closer to joining West Ham United in the summer, signing a central defender could be a priority for ten Hag and his recruitment team in January. Reports have also suggested that Raphael Varane is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, so United could be left short at the back.

As per the Mirror, United have now drawn up a four-man shortlist to reinforce their defence. Edmond Tapsoba, Goncalo Inacio, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Antonio Silva are all being monitored by the Manchester club ahead of the upcoming winter window.