Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has overseen an inconsistent campaign at Old Trafford, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has insisted that INEOS will judge him over the course of the season, and his future is in the balance.

The Red Devils qualified for the Champions League last term and won the Carabao Cup, and with United finishing outside the top four positions, there's no doubt they've failed to progress this campaign. With INEOS taking over at Old Trafford earlier this year, they might be considering bringing in their own manager.

Ten Hag's Future is in the Balance at Man Utd

Ornstein, speaking on the Back Pages podcast, has reiterated that the impressive performance against Newcastle United on Wednesday night won't have an impact on his position as manager, with INEOS focusing on many factors when deciding whether ten Hag will stay in charge. The respected reporter also adds that his future remains in the balance...

"It will be across the whole season [not just the Newcastle performance], or at least since INEOS have come in,and they’ll be watching what's happening on the pitch, what's happening off and around the pitch,on the training ground,behaviours, style of play,character of everybody there at sort of every level. So this was a signto me that the players are still battling away and fighting for Erik ten Hag. He hasn't,to coin the weird phrase,lost the dressing room, it would seem I'm sure there are there are some unhappy players at every club and Man Utd willbe no different. But that was a good performance and he seemed to stir the crowd up heading towards the cup final. I actually thought that was a really good speech on the pitch. He was impassioned, and it seemed to go down relatively well. But let's not get away from the fact that his future is in the balance. The INEOS hierarchy will be weighing up what to do now. They'll be looking at him on the one hand, and also looking at potential replacements as they have to do if a change is going to be made."

Even if ten Hag keeps his job for the start of the campaign, it's normal for INEOS to have a contingency plan in place. If results worsen or off-the-pitch matters turn toxic, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team will want a shortlist of managers who could come in and take over. A host of coaches have been linked with the job, with INEOS likely sounding out potential replacements just in case they opt to pull the trigger.

Kieran McKenna Linked With Man Utd Role

The Ipswich boss was previously with the Red Devils

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has done an excellent job with the soon-to-be Premier League side, managing consecutive promotions from League One to England's top flight. The young coach previously spent time at United in various different roles before joining the Tractor Boys, and the Manchester outfit could be considering bringing him back to the club.

According to The Guardian, United are pondering whether to appoint McKenna if they decide to sack ten Hag. It might be considered a risk due to his lack of experience, but the work he's done during his time at Ipswich is nothing short of sensational.

