Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly fallen out with multiple players this season, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on the harmony inside the dressing room.

It's been an interesting campaign for the Red Devils who have produced some inconsistent performances over the last few months but are still managing to pick up regular results. United are on the brink of failing to qualify from their Champions League group unless they manage to turn things around but are still in a reasonable position in the Premier League.

Ten Hag has had plenty of behind-the-scenes situations to deal with which are bound to have had a negative impact on performances, but the Red Devils have managed to secure enough points to find themselves sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table. Performances haven't always been convincing, but injuries certainly haven't helped their cause.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly fallen out with players

Despite a recent upturn in form, it's been a tricky season for United. Ten Hag was struggling to get a tune out of his players at the start of the campaign in the Premier League, they've already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, and their Champions League group stage hasn't gotten off to a good start, to say the least.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that some of the United squad weren't buying into the methods of ten Hag in terms of the culture he's trying to create at the club. This has led to some awkward situations that ten Hag has been forced to contend with. Jadon Sancho publicly revealed that he felt he had been made a 'scapegoat' at Old Trafford after ten Hag dropped him from a game against Arsenal in September, with the Dutch tactician questioning his work ethic in training. We're yet to see the former Borussia Dortmund man return to the squad.

It's also understood that the relationship between Raphael Varane and ten Hag has broken down after they held showdown talks, with the former Real Madrid defender falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Varane hasn't started in the Premier League since September, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans finding a place in the side ahead of him.

Romano has suggested that the situation in the United dressing room is now a lot more positive after the Manchester club have started to win games regularly once again. The Italian journalist adds that the only situation left to resolve in terms of any falling out between players and ten Hag is Sancho, and this is going to be a priority for a potential new sporting director and CEO. When asked whether United were worried internally about ten Hag falling out with players, Romano told GIVEMESPORT...

"At the moment, no, honestly. I think Manchester United's situation now is again positive after complicated weeks, but now they're winning games, and I think the situation in the dressing room is quite positive. So the only situation to resolve is the one on Jadon Sancho. Obviously, this is going to be the priority in the next weeks to clarify that story for the new sporting director, for the new CEO, it is going to be important to discuss together with Erik ten Hag and with the coaching staff about Jadon Sancho. But with other players, the situation is very quiet. I'm not hearing of any big or major issues. At the moment the situation is under control, I would say."

It could be the end for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT earlier in November that there doesn't seem to be a resolution in sight between Sancho and ten Hag, meaning he's likely to depart in the January transfer window. As per MailOnline, Serie A side Juventus have offered the England international a route out of Old Trafford and have made contact regarding a potential loan move for when the winter window opens for business.

Journalist Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Varane would be open to a move to Italy, whilst a transfer to Bayern Munich could be one to watch, with the German club looking to sign a centre-back. The French defender could be part of a mass clear-out at Old Trafford, with United looking to offload 15 players in the next two transfer windows, including Varane.