Highlights Manchester United are targeting Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake for their coaching staff.

Erik ten Hag is set to sign new contract and will be staying at Manchester United.

Ruud van Nistelrooy may also join as part of ten Hag's coaching team.

Manchester United are pushing ahead to bring Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake to Old Trafford as part of the coaching staff, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag will now be staying at Manchester United after months of speculation surrounding his future, with a new contract set to be sealed in the coming weeks. The Dutch tactician is also set to add to his set of coaching staff, and the Red Devils pushing to appoint Hake.

Man Utd Plan to Appoint Rene Hake

Ruud van Nistelrooy could also join

In an exclusive update on Thursday afternoon, Romano has confirmed that United are pushing to bring Hake to Old Trafford as part of ten Hag's coaching staff. The United boss is also set to sign a new deal, extending his stay at the club, while Ruud van Nistelrooy could also be making the move back to his former side...

"EXCLUSIVE: Man United plan to add Go Ahead Eagles manager René Hake to new coaching staff for next season. Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy expected to be new additions to Erik ten Hag’s staff. Club side confident and ready to get new contract signed for ten Hag new staff."

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

With ten Hag see to sign an extension and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team looking to bring in a host of different staff behind the scenes, things are looking up for United. Some of the fanbase may have wanted to see the Dutch manager depart after a disappointing season, but having some continuity and stability heading into pre-season could be beneficial.

There's no doubt United will be desperate to see improvements on the pitch under ten Hag, and they will be hoping the added experience and knowledge on the bench will benefit them. The Red Devils, despite winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City, will see the 2023/2024 campaign as a disappointment. Finishing eighth in the Premier League table is unacceptable for a club of their history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's eight-place finish during the 2023/2024 season is their worst ever in the Premier League.

Man Utd Offered Loan Move for Ugarte

The Red Devils are keen

According to a report from HITC, a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte could be on the cards, with the French giants open to allowing him to depart on a temporary deal. PSG would be looking for an option to buy clause in the contract, while United are said to be interested in the player.

It could be a priority position for United to strengthen this summer due to Sofyan Amrabat's loan spell ending and the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro reaching the latter stages of their careers. After a disappointing season, reinforcements will be necessary in multiple areas of the squad.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 27/06/2024