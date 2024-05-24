Highlights Final decision made: Erik ten Hag is to be axed after FA Cup final against Man City.

INEOS are exploring alternatives as they prepare for the 2024/2025 season.

The Red Devils are gearing up for a crucial clash with rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United have now made their final decision on Erik ten Hag's future, with journalist Jacob Steinberg confirming that the Dutch manager will be sacked after the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the former Ajax boss after an inconsistent season, with INEOS appearing to be speaking to a host of alternatives. The Red Devils are preparing for one of their biggest games of the campaign on Saturday, where they face rivals Man City at Wembley Stadium.

Ten Hag to be Sacked by Man Utd After Man City Clash

The Red Devils are searching for a replacement

According to The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg, Manchester United have decided to sack ten Hag, regardless of their result in the FA Cup final. The Red Devils have failed to progress this term, and even a trophy lift isn't going to save the Dutch manager. United finished eighth in the Premier League after managing to qualify for the Champions League in the previous campaign.

Finishing in the European places during the 2023/2024 season would have likely been one of United's major objectives under the guidance of ten Hag, but the Manchester outfit came up short. Although Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team will be desperate to see their side get one over on their rivals and bring the FA Cup trophy back to the North West, appears that it won't be enough for ten Hag to remain as manager.

Erik ten Hag - Manchester United Statistics Appointed July 1, 2022 Matches 113 Wins 67 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per Match 1.91

In his first campaign in charge, ten Hag did manage to secure some silverware, lifting the Carabao Cup while also finishing third in the Premier League. The supporters at Old Trafford will have been optimistic about the season that was about to follow, but unfortunately, they failed to live up to the same standards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd lost 14 games in the Premier League this season, the most defeats they have recorded in a single campaign.

Man Utd Hold Talks With Kieran McKenna

Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrade have met his representatives

In the background, despite ten Hag still being officially in charge of United, the likes of Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada have been assessing different options to replace the manager. According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, both Wilcox and Berrada have held talks with the representatives of Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

The young coach has previously spent time with United as a scout and coach, while also taking up a role as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant managers. The 38-year-old has done a sensational job with the Tractor Boys, helping them gain promotion from League One to the Premier League in back-to-back campaigns.

