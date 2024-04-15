Highlights Manchester United are denying that manager Ten Hag stormed out of a press conference after Bournemouth match on Saturday.

The Dutchman had been asked about United potentially having their worst-ever Premier League finish this season.

There was further controversy afterwards when Alejandro Garnacho liked tweets about Ten Hag's decisions at the weekend.

The pressure is mounting at Manchester United, and there are several signs that it is perhaps reaching a crescendo. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League table, a huge 10 points behind Tottenham in fifth with six games left to play.

That means United are on course for the worst Premier League finish in the club's history, something which appeared to irk Ten Hag when he was questioned about it after dropping two points against Bournemouth over the weekend. But according to the BBC's Simon Stone, the club themselves say that situation was not quite as it seemed.

There are more signs of discontent in the United squad however, from a particular player rather than the manager this time. Young forward Alejandro Garnacho 'liked' two posts on social media by United fan pundit Mark Goldbridge. The posts were supportive of Garnacho and critical of Ten Hag.

United 'Adamant' About Telling Ten Hag Moment

They say he didn't storm out because of the question

Manchester United are "adamant" that Erik ten Hag did not storm of his post-match press conference after his team drew 2-2 away at Bournemouth on Saturday. The Dutchman seemed angered by a question from a journalist about United being on course for their worst ever finish in the Premier League table this season.

That's according to BBC Sport's Stone, who says United have denied the manager left because of the question that was asked. Stone's "club sources" say the 54-year-old thought the press conference had already finished, and was getting up to leave the room when the question was asked of him. Ten Hag is said to have thought that question was "speculative" and so continued with his exit.

Stone wrote for the BBC Sport website: "United were adamant manager Erik ten Hag did not walk out of his post-match press conference following the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, even though he seemed to take exception to a question about potentially United's worst ever Premier League finish.

"Club sources say Ten Hag thought he had finished and was already getting ready to leave when the question came, which the Dutchman felt was speculative given his side still has six games left."

United's remaining fixtures Coventry (A) (FA Cup) Apr 21 Sheff Utd (H) Apr 24 Burnley (H) Apr 27 Crystal Palace (A) May 6 Arsenal (H) May 12 Newcastle (H) May 15 Brighton (A) May 19

Garnacho's Social Media Activity

Garnacho's activity on social media platform X caused a stir on the platform over the weekend. The 19-year-old liked posts criticising Ten Hag's handling of the teenager at United. Once again, Ten Hag has come under scrutiny for whether or not he has 'lost' his players and the faith they have in him as their boss.

Even though Garnacho eventually 'unliked' the post, he still caused a stir. United are said to have dealt with the situation, though there has been no confirmation as to whether or not the young player has been reprimanded by the club.

The Manchester Evening News report: "A United spokesperson said the matter was dealt with internally but declined to clarify whether Garnacho has been outright disciplined. United highlighted that Garnacho had swiftly unliked the tweets."