Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's situation is ominous, and GIVEMESPORT sources suggest a decision on him will be known before the end of the season.

Scrutiny over his future is constant at a time when the Red Devils' inconsistencies are obvious, and doubts linger over whether they are heading in the right direction to challenge for trophies again.

Ratcliffe to Make Ten Hag Decision Before End of Season

The arrival of INEOS brings a new dimension to the future outlook at Old Trafford, and their early intent with background changes shows how they view the need for change.

That vision is extended to the management team and playing staff and, as such, very few people at the club are safe right now.

Ten Hag has a contract with Manchester United until 2025, but that matters little at a time when the club is undergoing such an overhaul.

Insiders insist his job is not safe and some believe a decision over his future will be made before the end of this campaign rather than in the summer.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record at Manchester United Matches 100 Won 61 Drawn 11 Lost 28 Goals for 174 Goals against 128 Statistics correct as of 08/03/2024

The reasoning for that is Manchester United would need to move fast if they are to change boss - so that they are properly prepared for pre-season and the 2024/25 term.

If ten Hag is to remain in the job, he will have to show outstanding traits that would determine him as an outstanding candidate to lead the club into a new era.

Those have not shone through too brightly so far, although his work with young players Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo has impressed.

Result vs Liverpool Could be Key for Dutchman

GMS sources believe the FA Cup clash with Liverpool will be a key determiner in whether he has a chance of staying on and that a comfortable defeat would leave him one step closer to losing his job.

If ten Hag can produce a shock win in that encounter, it is the sort of moment that might help convince INEOS he is the man for Manchester United. But, with so much evidence being looked at so far in his time at Old Trafford, this feels like a battle he will find hard to win.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has a poor record against Liverpool, having recorded just one win against the Merseyside outfit over the course of five fixtures, including a 7-0 hammering at Anfield 12 months ago

Signings for next season will soon begin to be discussed in more detail behind the scenes, but any targets are not being aimed directly at fitting the Dutch tactician's style of football.

A long-term strategy is being implemented right now and, as such, new signings will be judged on traits that make them fit any good team profile.

The new recruits coming on board in senior management positions are getting an understanding of the type of football and environment Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford expect to be created.

And one thing becoming clear is that right now ten Hag is not being judged on whether he deserves to continue in the role - but whether he is actually the right man for the job in the first place.

