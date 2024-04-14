Highlights Manchester United have faced more shots on goal than any other top team in Europe's top five leagues, it was reported earlier in April.

Saturday's draw against Bournemouth was the sixth Premier League match in a row where United had conceded 20+ shots.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth says the stat is astonishing and United's recent results suggest they have been found out.

Earlier this month, OptaJoe posted on X that Manchester United had faced more shots on their own goal than any other team in the top five European leagues. They also have the worst goal difference in the top seven of the Premier League by a staggering 17 goals.

That's an incredible stat for United and their match against Bournemouth on Saturday was the sixth in a row in the league they had faced more than 20 shots at their goal, also as per OptaJoe.

Sky Sports football reporter Dharmesh Sheth says United have found out "the hard way" that they should be stopping more of these shots at source. That's regardless of whether many of them are resulting in goals or good saves from Andre Onana.

Ten Hag Thinks the Stats are 'Ridiculous"

He has defended his team for conceding so many shots

Ten Hag addressed the statistic earlier this month, branding it 'ridiculous', when hearing his team conceded 28 shots to Chelsea in their 4-3 defeat. He defended his team publicly, but whether it's something he's genuinely dismissive of, or will be working on privately at the training ground, remains to be seen. It is certainly a valid concern for United supporters, however.

The Dutchman said earlier this month: "It is ridiculous. We showed we were fourth-ranking goals in conceding and everyone is talking to each other after, we are good and we have good defending as a team and a good goalkeeper so I cannot do nothing.

"[The loss is] definitely a setback and now we have to deal with this and get up - we are resilient and you have seen that today. The quality of our football is really high, but football is about results and you have to bring it over time."

Dharmesh Sheth Gives His View

Sheth has called the statistic 'extraordinary'. He also presented what he thought would be Ten Hag's point of view, and then gave the cynics' opinion to the matter. He summarised by saying he believes United have been "found out" this season under Ten Hag.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's extraordinary, isn't it? They're top in the top five European leagues for shots faced. It's an astonishing statistic if you're at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag will argue, how many of these shots were actually critical to Manchester United? How many were forcing Andre Onana into making fantastic saves? "But the cynics to Ten Hag would say, well surely you need to stop this at source before you get to that problem of the number of shots because that's really not sustainable. If you're going to keep conceding that amount of possession and that amount of shots, eventually you're going to get found out. And I think United have simply found that out for themselves the hard way this season."