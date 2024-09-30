As Manchester United grapple with a challenging start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, it’s evident that the managerial merry-go-round is on the brink of turning once more. Such is the unforgiving nature of the results business, two wins from six games is far from ideal in the role of football's biggest job.

While reports suggest that Erik ten Hag is secure for the moment, if the Dutchman provides his optimistic new bosses with another reason to send him packing - such as those similar to the alarming 3-0 home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham - the 54-year-old could very well become this season's first casualty. It was a decision that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co nearly made last term, just before the Red Devils dramatically altered the course of their manager's fate with an unlikely FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

Should this scenario develop in the coming weeks, it would not be surprising if the Old Trafford hierarchy revisited their list of potential replacements they had drawn up in case they chose to part ways with Ten Hag over the summer. Among those candidates, Brentford's Thomas Frank stood out as one of the most viable, with The Telegraph describing him as a strong contender for the Old Trafford job.

As the manager Pep Guardiola admitted he hates playing the most, it could be a shrewd move from United to swoop for the Bees boss.

Thomas Frank's Impressive Record Against Guardiola

With worse resources, he has an identical record to Erik ten Hag

The last time Manchester City lost at the Etihad Stadium was to Frank's resolute Brentford side, all the way back just before the commencement of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. With this impressive statistic comes the natural appreciation Guardiola has towards the Bees' head coach. What's more, in their seven encounters, the West London side - operating with significantly fewer resources than Man United's £600 million spend since April 2022 - has matched Ten Hag’s record, with Frank securing two victories from seven games during that period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only 17 managers have beaten Pep Guardiola more than once, with Thomas Frank being one of them.

In their most recent trip to the northwest, Brentford took just 23 seconds to get on the scoresheet, as Yoane Wissa took advantage of a major defensive lapse in the City box, before two goals from Erling Haaland secured a 2-1 win for the Cityzens. However, despite Guardiola's team securing all three points, the manager of the reigning Champions was keen once again to praise Frank. "They are an extraordinary team," he told BBC Sport.

"What they do always makes sense. Every corner is a headache. They are compact. This season, they have a high press. Thomas is one of the best."

Asked if he was surprised Frank, who joined Brentford as assistant head coach in 2016 and replaced Dean Smith in charge of the first team two years later, was yet to join one of Europe’s big guns, Guardiola then replied:

"It is just a question of time. I'm good in a few things, one of which is reading when the manager is good. It is going to happen."

Straight from the mouth of a manager who has won everything under the sun, and a teacher of football that has passed his magic down to the likes of Luis Enrique, Xabi Alonso, and none other than his current biggest adversary, Mikel Arteta. Perhaps United's hierarchy should be listening to their fiercest rivals' manager rather than blindly hoping that, with time, Ten Hag will eventually come good.

Thomas Frank's Culture at Brentford

Emphasis on culture suits Ratcliffe perfectly

Upon joining Man United as the club's minority stakeholder, as well as taking over the club's sporting operations in February 2024, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first assessment of why things were going wrong at Old Trafford was because the Red Devils' culture was not set up for success. This came during a time Ten Hag had fallen out with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Frank also puts a massive emphasis on creating the right culture for players to thrive in. The 50-year-old's comments on the ideal culture he wanted to embed at Brentford all the way back in 2019 were very revealing, highlighting a focus on bringing in 'good people' first and foremost.

“It’s so important for us to have good people. ‘No dickheads’, only good people. It’s not because we don’t want personality, or an edge, but we want people who actually care.”

A lot of the fallout following United's poor run of form has been about the players' desire (or lack thereof) to win. During his post-match duties following the Red Devils' 1-1 home draw with FC Twente, Christian Eriksen said their opponents 'wanted it more'. This was then backed up by his manager, before similar questions were asked of Diogo Dalot in the subsequent 3-0 defeat to Tottenham when he allowed Brennan Johnson to enter the six-yard box unmarked to tap in the opener.

While Ten Hag seems unable to reverse the situation at Old Trafford, Frank has consistently taken pride in employing psychology and meticulously adjusting the culture to achieve optimal results with his team. For United's leadership, this change makes complete and total sense. Like Guardiola said, it's a matter of when rather than if Frank gets a top job - United could do a lot worse than hiring an established Premier League manager who doesn't suffer fools and has already claimed wins against their most formidable rivals.