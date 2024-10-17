Manchester United sources insist there are no regrets about their decision not to pursue Thomas Tuchel before his appointment as England’s manager. Although the club held detailed discussions with the German coach at the end of last season, exploring the possibility of him taking over from Erik ten Hag, they ultimately decided to maintain their faith in their current boss.

Tuchel’s name remained on the radar as a potential future replacement for Ten Hag should the team’s performances fail to meet expectations. However, at this point in the season, United’s leadership team felt it was too early to re-open discussions or make any dramatic changes to their managerial setup.

Man Utd Had Doubts About Thomas Tuchel

Uncertainty around Ten Hag remains

Although Tuchel was regarded as a top candidate, there were lingering doubts among United’s decision-makers about his suitability for the club’s long-term vision. The concern was not about Tuchel’s coaching pedigree or tactical nous but rather his alignment with Manchester United’s ambitious ‘Project 150’—a roadmap that aims to secure the Premier League title by 2028.

Sources have indicated that United’s top brass were not fully convinced that Tuchel could guarantee the consistent progress and development necessary to build a squad capable of achieving their 2028 title goal. His style and approach, while effective in the short term, were not seen as a perfect match for the club’s broader strategic plans for success.

Thomas Tuchel - Managerial Career Statistics Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Bayern Munich 61 37 8 16 Chelsea 100 63 19 18 PSG 127 96 11 20 Borussia Dortmund 107 69 20 18 Mainz 183 72 45 66

Ten Hag’s continued role at the club was not solely down to a lack of alternatives. His lifeline was earned through efforts to stabilise the team and the board’s decision to retain him was as much about giving him a fair chance as it was about weighing up other options. The club’s decision to hold off on a managerial change reflects a desire to ensure that any future appointment aligns perfectly with their long-term objectives.

While Tuchel remains a respected figure in European football, United’s hierarchy is committed to making decisions that are fully aligned and support a steady and convincing climb to the top, rather than a quick fix. As the Premier League returns this weekend, it’s back to business for Ten Hag, who will once again take his place on the sideline.

While his focus will be on securing a much-needed victory against Brentford, the uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford remains a concern. The upcoming 90 minutes against the Bees could mark a turning point for his tenure at Old Trafford. Despite the questions about his job security, the match offers a chance to set the tone for a new chapter if things go well.

Ashworth to Play Pivotal Ten Hag Role

Patience is running thin

For Ten Hag, the priority is clear: establish a sense of identity and consistency in both performances and results. Manchester United’s season so far has been marked by inconsistency, with the team struggling to find rhythm and cohesion. To turn things around, Ten Hag needs to demonstrate that he has a clear vision for the club and knows his strongest starting XI.

Without a definitive game plan and reliable lineup, doubts about his leadership will grow stronger, sources are indicating. Dan Ashworth, one of the most influential voices in the club’s hierarchy, will play a pivotal role in determining the manager’s fate. If United’s performance does not meet expectations, the club is prepared to make a change.

While there is a desire to see Ten Hag succeed, patience at Old Trafford is running thin. The team’s need for stability and a clear identity is urgent and the clock is ticking for Ten Hag to prove that he can deliver. This next game could either mark the beginning of a turnaround or the start of the end for Ten Hag’s reign.

Thomas Frank will be in the opposite dugout and has admirers within the Old Trafford corridors of power. Ten Hag has delivered big results at pivotal moments in the past to buy himself more time and this is another one of those games when the outcome really matters.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 17/10/24