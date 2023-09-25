Highlights Manchester United's struggles this season could have been different if they had signed all of Ten Hag's first-choice transfer targets.

Andre Onana was Ten Hag's preferred replacement for David de Gea, but he has had some shaky moments so far.

Harry Kane was a top target for Ten Hag but he ended up moving to Bayern Munich

It's safe to say that this season hasn't gotten off to the best of starts for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag. The club have struggled early on and aren't quite as impressive as they were during the former Ajax's debut campaign in charge. With some serious money spent this summer too, expectations were high heading into the season, but while the Red Devils brought some top names through the door, they didn't quite land all of Ten Hag's first-choice targets.

In fact, the team's lineup would look very, very different if they were to have landed his top options and the club could be in a very different position than the one they're in right now. With that being said, let's have a look at how United's starting XI would look if Ten Hag had signed all of his first-choice transfer targets.

GK - Andre Onana

Having worked with Andre Onana in the past at Ajax, he was always Ten Hag's first-choice option for a replacement for David de Gea, and he got his man this summer. Things haven't quite been smooth sailing for the shot-stopper so far, with a couple of blunders. Still plenty of time to turn things around, though.

RB - Noussair Mazraoui

Another former Ajax man that Ten Hag's already worked with in the past, there's a theme here, Noussair Mazraoui was on the manager's radar last year. He several years playing under the gaffer, and he was one of his first targets once he took charge at Old Trafford. He was linked with the club for some time but eventually chose to join Bayern Munich instead. Considering how things have gone for him in Germany, he'd probably like to redo that decision all over again.

CB - Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has been superb at the back for United following his move to the club in 2021, so it's no surprise whatsoever that Ten Hag hasn't really looked at replacing the Frenchman. Whether it's for the Red Devils or France now, or Real Madrid during his time in Spain, the 30-year-old is ever-reliable and there are few players on the market who could do what he does. Who would partner him in defence is where Ten Hag had some issues, though.

CB - Jurrien Timber

Another former Ajax man that Ten Hag tried to take with him to Old Trafford, Jurrien Timber was firmly on the coach's radar last summer, and he made several attempts to bring him to England. The defender turned the move down, though, and decided to stay in the Eredivisie for a further year.

12 months later, though, he would move to the Premier League, but not to the Red Devils. He instead chose Arsenal and impressed in his appearances for the club before he was ruled out with a long-term injury. Still, after missing out on Timber, Ten Hag turned to another Ajax defender and signed Lisandro Martinez, who has been pretty impressive so far. So, it's not all bad.

LB - Luke Shaw

After some shaky periods, Luke Shaw has actually emerged as a solid left-back for United and has made the position his own. It once seemed like the Englishman was destined to fail at Old Trafford, and he struggled to really get going after some serious injuries halted his progress, but he's bounced back impressively since. He has always been Ten Hag's first choice, so it's not a surprise to see him included here in this XI.

CDM - Frenkie de Jong

Wouldn't you know it? Another former Ajax player linked with United following Ten Hag's arrival. This time, it's Frenkie de Jong who looked like he was destined to become a global superstar during his time in the Eredivisie. The Dutchman had left the club three years prior to his manager when he joined Barcelona, but after struggling to really live up to his billing in Spain, he was linked with a move to Old Trafford.

A CDM was a position of priority for United last summer and De Jong was Ten Hag's number one choice. Barcelona wanted to get the deal done too, practically pushing the midfielder towards England, but he snubbed the Red Devils and decided to remain in La Liga, fighting for his place at Camp Nou. Instead, the club signed Casemiro instead who has certainly been a solid investment.

CM - Bruno Fernandes

It really can't be overstated just how good Bruno Fernandes has been since he joined United. The Portuguese star has been sensational for the club and is simply irreplaceable right now. Ten Hag would have been mad to even think about taking him out of the side, so it's not surprising to see him here.

Appointed club captain by his manager, Fernandes has a bright future in Manchester and it seems hard to imagine the club will be thinking about replacing him anytime soon.

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United stats (as per Transfermarkt) Games 192 Goals 66 Assists 56 Trophies 1 (Carabao Cup, 2023)

CM - Mason Mount

A big money move that Ten Hag got through the doors this summer, Mason Mount's arrival from Chelsea was an eyebrow-raising one. After a rough season in London with the Blues last time out, fans weren't quite sure the move was a wise one for the Red Devils, but they went through with it anyway.

Ten Hag got his man and while his first couple of performances failed to flatter, he's still got plenty of time to turn things around once he's returned from injury.

RW - Cody Gakpo

This one had to have stung. Cody Gakpo was firmly on United's radar last season and Ten Hag was desperate to sign the forward. He was in talks too, and it seemed like the deal would be done. Unfortunately, Liverpool came calling and the Dutchman decided to join the Reds instead.

Losing out on a target is never ideal, but watching them choose one of your main rivals in the process is so much worse. Gakpo has settled in nicely at Anfield too, while United instead signed Antony and, well, the less said about his time in England so far, the better.

LW - Marcus Rashford

Ten Hag's first season in Manchester saw Marcus Rashford play some of the best football of his career. The forward was just electric last year and some fans were adamant he deserved a Ballon d'Or nomination. Makes sense then that the former Ajax manager hasn't really thought about signing a new left-winger.

Why would you when you have one of Rashford's calibre in the squad? Sure, he hasn't started this campaign at quite the level he was hitting last year, but he'll likely be back to his best in no time whatsoever. The Red Devils' offensive struggles are plain for all to see right now and if the club are to bounce back quickly, they'll need the Englishman to find his stride once more.

ST - Harry Kane

United have needed a natural goalscorer to lead the club's frontline for some time. Ten Hag tried to solve that issue with Harry Kane, one of the best strikers in the world. During his time at Tottenham Hotspur, everyone wanted a piece of the Englishman and the Red Devils were no different. They wanted him at Old Trafford, and he'd have immediately transformed the club back to a level they haven't reached in some time.

Instead, though, they missed out on Kane, and he wound up joining Bayern Munich this summer. He's been fantastic so far in Germany too, with 12 goal involvements in his first six appearances. United instead signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta and while he's not taken the Premier League by storm, he's clearly showing signs of a promising future.

There's no sugarcoating how poor Ten Hag's side have been so far this season. They've struggled to really get going and pre-season ambitions of a top-four finish are already looking to be under threat. Things might, and probably would, have been different if they'd have managed to sign all of Ten Hag's first-choice options, though.