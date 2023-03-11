Manchester United will look to prioritise signing a 'striker and a central midfielder' in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

If United want to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, reinforcements will be necessary in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news - a busy summer window ahead

A report from Football Insider recently claimed that United were looking to offload six first-team players in the summer transfer window. Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams and Harry Maguire are all reportedly up for sale as United look to rebuild their current squad.

If United manage to negotiate deals to sell all six players, reinforcements will be needed to provide increased competition and depth to their squad.

Their latest humiliating defeat against Liverpool, their heaviest loss since 1931 (as per Sky News), shows that United don't only need to add depth, but improve the quality of their starting eleven.

United do find themselves sitting in third place in the Premier League table despite their defeat to Liverpool, but are 14 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

What has Sheth said about Manchester United?

Sheth has suggested, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, that a central midfielder and a striker will be their priority in the summer, but other positions can't be ruled out.

When asked about whether United would be looking to sign a goalkeeper, he said: "That will just be one, just in the background to keep an eye on, as will the right-back situation.

"But, at the forefront, I think you'd have to say striker and a central midfielder, definitely."

Why does Erik ten Hag need to reinforce these positions?

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see United make a move for a goalkeeper in the summer, with David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, as per Transfermarkt.

Looking at their right-back situation, neither Diogo Dalot nor Aaron Wan-Bissaka have fully nailed down a starting spot in the side, with the two United defenders having 17 and seven Premier League starts this season respectively, as per FBRef.

In terms of their midfield options, United signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer, but the United duo are now in their thirties, so finding a long-term solution in the midfield is likely to be a priority in the summer.

With Martial struggling with regular injuries this season and Wout Weghorst only on loan, it's no surprise that Sheth has suggested that a striker will be one of their main priorities too.