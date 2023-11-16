Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has faced numerous challenges since joining the club, including off-pitch sagas and player fallouts.

Despite having the freedom to shape his United side, Ten Hag has faced criticism for his handling of issues.

United missed out on several of their first-choice transfer targets, and GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at five that got away.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has had a mixed time of things ever since arriving at the club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Despite a top-four finish and a League Cup triumph last time around, the Greater Manchester outfit have bounced from crisis to crisis so far in the 2023/24 campaign. From off-pitch sagas, to player fallouts and everything else in between, Ten Hag has been having to manage more than the starting 11 and results at Old Trafford this season.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Criticised for his handling of issues, there has been some talk of Ten Hag being let go early. It would come as some surprise, given the former Ajax chief has been given the freedom to shape his United side how he sees fit. In Ten Hag's first three transfer windows as United manager, the club splashed close to £400 million on fresh talent, with the likes of Casemiro, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund all having been signed. However, there have been moments of frustration in the market for Ten Hag, with United having missed out on plenty of targets. In recognition of that, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at five of his transfer targets, to see where they are and what they're doing right now.

Kim Min-jae

Relatively speaking, defence hasn't been the biggest of issues for ten Hag during his time as United boss. During the 2022/23 season, the Red Devils conceded just 43 goals throughout their 38 matches, which was the same amount as eventual runners-up Arsenal.

That being said, United have struggled with depth in that position, with the much-maligned Harry Maguire and recently returning Jonny Evans featuring regularly for them this season. With injuries to first-choice defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane having plagued their form, it's no surprise United were sniffing around top-quality centre-back options during the 2023 summer transfer window.

One of those being Kim Min-jae, who had been on the books of Serie A outfit Napoli and was on the radar of the 20-time English champions. Transfer insider Dean Jones had told GIVEMESPORT back in June that United were exploring a 'window of opportunity' to sign the South Korean international, one which they weren't able to maximise.

That's because Kim ended up signing for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, for a fee reported to be in the region of around £43 million. And since arriving in Bavaria, the ex-Napoli man has proven his worth for Bayern Munich, starting in all 10 of their first 10 Bundesliga matches, while also playing a crucial role in their Champions League campaign.

Read More: Manchester United's dream January transfer window

Harry Kane

From one current Bayern Munich star to another now, it had looked at one point as if Harry Kane was a dead cert to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford. Alas, that didn't end up being the case, with Kane perhaps being the one that got away for Ten Hag.

Rumours around a potential move to United had sparked up at the turn of the year, with stories circulating that Kane was on a list of potential striker targets. Wout Weghorst had been signed on loan during the January 2023 window, but it was claimed United would spend big on a long-term option when the summer transfer window rolled around.

As talk of Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur began to pick up, it became clear United were well-positioned to sign the England captain, until they had to pull out of the race due to financial concerns. It's claimed Daniel Levy and co. were demanding too much money for Kane's signature, with United instead moving on to alternative options.

Of course, Kane did end up securing his move away from Spurs, with Bayern Munich stumping up a club-record £100 million to bring him to the Bundesliga. Scoring freely since arriving at the Allianz Arena, there is a question of what could've been for Kane had he signed for Ten Hag's side instead.

Cody Gakpo

Rewinding back to the January 2023 transfer window now and perhaps the reason why Weghorst was brought into the club itself, as United had previously missed out on signing his Dutch teammate Cody Gakpo. Now a fan favourite at Anfield, the forward was on course for a move to Old Trafford, before rivals Liverpool hijacked the deal.

Gakpo was coming off the back of a stellar World Cup with the Netherlands, where he netted three goals in five appearances for the quarter-finalists. As a result, a move to the Premier League was starting to be mooted with United tipped to sign him from PSV Eindhoven as part of a big-money deal.

The attacker would of course secure a switch to England's top flight, but instead, it was to sign for Liverpool, with Gakpo agreeing on a £35 million move to the Merseyside outfit. Upon arrival, Gakpo made an immediate impact, scoring seven goals in the second-half of the Premier League season, including a stylish brace during a 7-0 drubbing against United themselves. Here's what you could've won, ey?

Joao Felix

Another player that is perennially linked with United, the only surprise here is that Joao Felix is yet to play for the club in any capacity. He did come close, or so reports suggest, during the January 2023 transfer window, with a move to Old Trafford at one point looking likely.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT back in December 2022 that United were having 'many conversations' with the Portugal international. However, the word from Romano at the time was the price his then employers Atletico Madrid were commanding would probably rule Ten Hag's team out of the race.

Felix, much like other Ten Hag targets before him, would end up securing a move to the Premier League, with free-spending Chelsea the side who agreed to sign him. It was claimed that Chelsea would pay Atletico close to £10 million to sign the attacker on a short-term loan - an investment which wouldn't pay off for the Blues.

After getting sent off against Fulham on his debut, Felix would go on to play 20 matches for Chelsea, while scoring just four goals across all competitions during that time. Upon returning to Madrid at the end of the summer, Felix would end up moving on once again, this time signing for La Liga outfit Barcelona on a season-long loan.

RELATED: Martin Keown’s story about how Arsene Wenger was different to Sir Alex Ferguson before big games

Frenkie De Jong

And finally, perhaps the biggest transfer regret from Ten Hag's time in charge, Frenkie De Jong was billed as the ex-Ajax manager's priority target when he arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022. Having worked with De Jong at the Eredivisie outfit, the United manager was looking to complete an audacious swoop, which would see the midfielder join from Barcelona.

Rather surprisingly, negotiations between the two clubs were swift, with Barcelona accepting United's proposal of £63 million, but the biggest obstacle for United would prove to be convincing De Jong himself. Reports from Spain at the time suggested De Jong's agent, Ali Dursun met with United’s CEO Richard Arnold and the club’s director of football John Murtough, only to outright reject the contract offer put on the table by the Premier League side.

Left somewhat in the lurch, United were forced to explore alternative options, with the Red Devils eventually landing on Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Brazillian would end up costing United around £70 million - a transfer which proved more expensive than the original deal they'd agreed with Barcelona for De Jong.

Given Casemiro is now almost 32 years old and questions being asked about his long-term role in the side, De Jong joining United instead of the ex-Real Madrid man might end up being the transfer which Ten Hag wishes had happened the most.