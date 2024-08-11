Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Matthijs de Ligt but Paul Scholes aired concerns over a possible deal.

De Ligt could be the latest in a long line of high-profile players that United hand a lucrative contract to.

United are interested in a new midfielder as well as a new centre-back ahead of the new season.

Manchester United's new football structure looked to be impressing early on in the transfer window. The exciting teenager Leny Yoro was signed from Lille while Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee arrived from Bologna, with both men penning deals within a week of the conclusion of the European Championship.

After the dithering of the previous regime, United fans allowed themselves to get excited by the urgency with which the club's new decision-makers were acting. The enthusiasm has been somewhat dulled in recent weeks, though. Yoro has been ruled out for three months with a broken foot, Zirkzee is yet to actually play for his new club, and United have not made another signing in three weeks.

United's Squad Issues

More new signings needed

United's season began against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday but they went into the game without a host of injured players, and also with uncertainty over the players they might be bringing in ahead of the start of the Premier League season next Friday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won the Community Shield more times than any other club (21).

United kick the top-flight campaign off against Fulham at Old Trafford on August 16, but there are a few glaring issues they are yet to address ahead of that game. Despite the emergence of the prodigious Kobbie Mainoo, the Red Devils were routinely overrun in midfield last season and plenty of supporters are wondering when a new midfielder will come through the door.

Manuel Ugarte appears to be United's number one choice but they have put their pursuit of the Uruguayan on the backburner due to Paris Saint-Germain's demands. PSG want to sell Ugarte, with Luis Enrique keen on a different profile of midfielder, but they are holding out for £60million for a player they only signed a year ago and United are not willing to pay that amount.

While the issues in midfield are a concern, it's at centre-back where United's most obvious problems lie. Raphael Varane's last United appearance saw him hoist the FA Cup at Wembley but he is now playing his football in Como, while Yoro's injury and the uncertainty around Maguire and Lindelof leaves Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans as United's only fit centre-backs that are certain to be at the club come the end of August. It is little wonder that United are in the market for a new defender.

Scholes Raised Concerns Over De Ligt Deal

'A massive concern'

A deal for Matthijs De Ligt is reported to be close, with a deal for the Dutchman certain to cost the Red Devils a lower transfer fee than Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite would've commanded but significantly more money in wages.

United legend Paul Scholes this week raised doubts over a move for De Ligt. “Manchester United are talking about bringing players in who can’t get in their (current) team,” Scholes said on The Overlap. “From Bayern Munich, he has not played for them. That has to be a big concern for me, especially when Eric Dier is playing in front of him. I’m not joking, that is a massive concern for me.

“When you’re bringing players in for £40-£50million just because he (De Ligt) played for him (Ten Hag) three or four years ago. Juventus got rid of him, he wasn’t good enough for Juventus. He’s obviously not been good enough at Bayern Munich, so he’s coming to us like a second-rate defender now.”

Given United's dealings in the transfer market over the last decade or so, Scholes' concerns are understandable. United have previous for handing out lucrative contracts to big-name players, and those moves have rarely worked out.

However, De Ligt, unlike many of the high-profile players United have signed in the past, is still at a good age. Aged 24, his best years are likely still ahead of him, and United should be encouraged by the fact that many of Bayern's fans view him as the team's best defender, and are incredulous at the prospect of him being sold.

One thing is for certain - United's transfer business cannot be done yet. They need to strengthen in a couple of areas, and supporters will be hopeful of further new signings before the league season begins.