Manchester United manager Erik ten hag will be expecting a bit more from Antony, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Red Devils spent big money on the Brazilian last summer, but O'Rourke feels things haven't quite gone to plan yet.

Man United news — Antony

Antony was part of the United side who were utterly embarrassed by Liverpool last Sunday after they lost 7-0 to their rivals.

He has since been criticised by former England boss Glenn Hoddle, who suggested that he ignored tactical instructions from Ten Hag.

"You've got to stay at least with the ball when you're on the opposite side, particularly against these two full-backs," Hoddle told Premier League Productions (via Daily Mirror). "His reaction should be to get level with the ball and also goal-side of [Andy] Robertson.

"If the manager has told him to sit out, it's not cheating, is it? If the manager has said sit out well then it's not worked for them. But if the manager is saying, 'No, you've got to track back', which he says after in his post-match interview that they didn't work hard enough, then maybe he was asked to track back. He was out of position all day long."

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Antony and Man United?

O'Rourke thinks Antony's move to United hasn't worked out so far and reckons those at the club will want to see a bit more from him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Erik ten Hag knows all about Antony. He's obviously worked with him before at Ajax, so he knows what comes with Antony. I think it's pretty fair to say that the signing hasn't worked out like everybody's imagined at Old Trafford.

"They spent a lot of money on him and went to lengths to get him. It was a protracted transfer from Ajax as well, so they'll be expecting a bit more from Antony."

Does Antony need to offer Man United more?

Undoubtedly. After all, this is a player who cost United over £80m, according to BBC Sport.

A few goals in the Premier League at this stage of the season is quite underwhelming. With that being said, the 23-year-old, who's earning £200,000 a week at Old Trafford (via Spotrac), should be afforded time.

He's still young and adapting to a new country and league. Given that huge price tag, though, you suspect that not everyone is going to be patient with the Brazil international.