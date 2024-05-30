Highlights Man United could be demoted from the Europa League if they are unable to satisfy UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS own Ligue 1 side Nice, who also qualified for the competition.

An independent panel is reportedly set to rule on the matter next week.

Mirror journalist John Cross believes Manchester United will find a solution that allows them to compete in next season’s Europa League, despite their conflict of interest with Ligue 1 side Nice.

Erik ten Hag’s side qualified for the competition, despite finishing eighth in the Premier League, following Saturday’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester City at Wembley. While it should be a positive thing for the club, given their league finish meant they wouldn’t have qualified otherwise, it has also presented a significant problem for the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS purchased a minority stake in United earlier this year, but they also completed a takeover of Nice back in 2019. The Ligue 1 side finished fifth last term and also qualified for the Europa League.

United ‘Likely to be Fine’ in Europa League

UEFA will want the Red Devils in the competition

Because Nice finished higher in their respective league, it would be United who would have to drop into the UEFA Conference League if they are unable to satisfy UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules, according to The Telegraph. It has been claimed they have until Monday to prove their case.

But Cross is confident a solution will be found and UEFA will see the benefit of the Manchester club competing in the competition. It is not uncommon for owners to have stakes elsewhere, with Manchester City, Brighton and Aston Villa among the other Premier League sides part of a multi-club ownership.

Cross told Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast:

“What I would say is, the noises coming out of UEFA and Aleksander Ceferin in the recent past, they’ve made it clear they have to move with the times and be realistic. Multi-club ownership is the way forward for a lot of big businessmen and for a lot of big teams. “They will probably find a correction in the longer term, even if they have to find compromises. They [United] have got about a week to convince UEFA and I bet that they will. Man United, who are one of the biggest teams in the world, will be a very big draw for UEFA’s new competition [format]. “It includes a bit of a revamp and a new look Europa League. It’s a competition they will not want to lose Man United from.”

Casemiro ‘Attracting Interest’ From Saudi Arabia

The Brazilian has interest from three clubs

Elsewhere, United midfielder Casemiro is the subject of transfer interest from a handful of clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to Goal in Portugal. Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Qasidiya are all said to be keen on signing the 32-year-old.

Casemiro made the move to Manchester from Real Madrid in August 2022 in a deal which was worth £70m. Despite being under contract until 2026, the midfielder’s influence has dwindled this season due to injury.

In 25 Premier League appearances, Casemiro scored just one goal and registered two assists. He was also left out of the squad for Saturday’s FA Cup final triumph over City, which has only fueled speculation he is headed for the exit door.

