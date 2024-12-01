Since Ruben Amorim became Erik ten Hag’s successor at Manchester United, what has been clear is his willingness to be experimental – especially so early into his Old Trafford tenure, which has seen him go unbeaten in his first three games.

From the likes of Alejandro Garnacho being deployed at wing-back to Noussair Mazraoui being used across all four corners of the pitch, his players are currently in an auditioning phase of their respective careers, with everyone keen to impress.

That includes Amad. A player who has endeared himself to the fanbase time and time again, the four-cap Ivory Coast international never fails to put himself about on the turf – but why did Haaksbergen-born Ten Hag, formerly in the Old Trafford dugout, misuse his talent?

Related How Man Utd Fans Reacted as Ruben Amorim Started Amad Diallo at Wing-Back Despite playing the entirety of the game at wing-back, Amad was by far Manchester United's brightest attacking threat.

Under the Dutchman, the 22-year-old – who was signed from Atalanta in January 2021 – played a mere 24 times, equating to 1,058 minutes of action. In that time frame, he plundered five goal contributions (three goals and two assists).

Man Utd Fans Bash Ten Hag for Misusing Amad

'You can't have this boy and consistently torture us with Antony'

Close

Amad, despite being a right-winger by trade, has often been used as Amorim’s right-wing back – a role that is played with high intensity but also requires a lot of control and poise, both offensively and from a defensive perspective.

Owing to his tireless work rate, fans are persistently impressed by the former Rangers and Sunderland loanee, whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025. That was proved throughout his cameo against Everton – Amorim’s first Premier League in charge on home soil.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad has notched three goals and five assists so far in 2024/25.

From hugging the touchline to being in a goalscoring position within seconds, his willingness to run was first displayed in the 13th minute against the Toffees, while he also won the ball off Jarrad Branthwaite in the build-up to Joshua Zirkzee’s goal. The latter occurred again as he set up the Dutchman to notch his second.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans of the Greater Manchester-based outfit have tried to understand why Ten Hag, who favoured the likes of an out-of-sorts Antony on that right-hand side, did not give Amad more opportunities to impress under Old Trafford’s bright lights.

"Ten Hag's biggest problem was not trusting Amad. The guy is beyond brilliant." one fan wrote as another stated that they found the former manager’s trust – or lack thereof – in the Ivorian ‘baffling’: "Ten Hag not rating Amad is baffling.”

Recalling when defender Mazraoui was used as his side’s No.10 against Fenerbahce in the Europa League, one fan highlighted Ten Hag’s lack of faith in the youngster: "Erik ten Hag really once played Mazraoui as 10 just so Amad Diallo could sit on the bench.

"The fact Ten Hag never saw Amad Diallo for what he was, was my main reason for hoping he got sacked. You can't have this boy and consistently torture us with Antony."

Amad - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Atalanta 46 13 15 0/0 Sunderland 42 14 4 4/0 Manchester Utd 39 6 7 3/1 Rangers 13 3 0 2/0

"Amad is such a monster. Ten Hag was crazy deluded for never giving him starts.” a fifth fan said. Another wrote: "Ten Hag has blood on his hands for being too harsh on Amad for no reason. Our best player so far this season."

Given that Amad has been given opportunities aplenty under the new management team, fans are becoming more used to seeing his name on the team sheet. As a result, there is more time to mull over why Ten Hag constantly overlooked the ex-Atalanta man.

"The more I watch him, the more I just can’t understand why Ten Hag refused to play Amad - tidy player."

Amad’s Role Under Amorim

Quickly emerging as one of the Portuguese's go-to men

Close

Busy working his way into senior plans at Manchester United, Amad is the embodiment of the perfect professional. A player willing to work behind the scenes to prove himself – irrespective of what position he is deployed in – Amad gives Amorim a different dimension.

In the wing-back role, he is still given the license to drive forward – as evidenced by his brilliant interception, which led to Zirkzee’s second goal of their most recent affair, down the right flank before setting up the aforementioned Dutchman with a controlled pass.

He’s also expected to carry out plenty of defensive duties, something that may not come too naturally given his favoured position, but he was terribly busy during Manchester United’s trip to Portman Road on Sunday 24 November.

Taking 71 touches of the ball, the diminutive ace won five of his eight duels and made five clearances against the Tractor Boys, all while possessing the perfect concoction of raw talent and undying work rate - and all it took was a slither of trust from those in the dugout.

From now onwards, it’s hard to envisage him being dropped for reasons other than being rested. One of the first names on the team sheet for Amorim and his entourage, Amad, who pockets £28,000-per-week, is finally building on the hype that was first recognised after scoring that header against AC Milan.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/12/24