Ruben Amorim's first Premier League outing at Old Trafford ended in ideal fashion as Manchester United strolled to a 2-0 victory over Everton. After fans had combined to protest the rise in ticket prices prior to kick-off, the visitors were the ones who looked more likely to score when Marcus Rashford's cushioned volley found the back of the net via a Jarrad Branthwaite deflection to give the hosts the initiative.

After the goal, Sean Dyche's side completely lost control of proceedings, and United looked a team flowing with confidence. They doubled their advantage after some relentless pressure from Amad Diallo high up the pitch saw the ball fall to Bruno Fernandes, who set up Joshua Zirkzee, who was restored to the starting XI, for just his second goal since his summer arrival.

While fans have gotten used to United scoring early in the first half under Amorim, it was inside the opening twenty seconds of the second when they grabbed a third goal, with Rashford again on hand to finish a free-flowing counter started by an incredible pass by Zirkzee. The Dutchman then added his second to seal the three points, thanks once again to Diallo's work rate.

Manchester United vs. Everton - Match Statistics 59 Possession (%) 41 11 Shots 8 5 Shots on Target 2 2 Corners 2 12 Fouls 12 2 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana – 7/10

Was able to withstand the early pressure with some safe hands. The Cameroonian is becoming a much more reliable option than what he was this time last year.

CB: Noussair Mazraoui – 7/10

Another solid outing for United's utility man and signing of the season. If Mazraoui continues with this consistency, he will earn himself cult hero status at Old Trafford.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt – 6/10

Out of the three defenders, De Ligt looked the least comfortable. But he did contain Beto and prevented him from finding the net prior to being replaced.

CB: Lisandro Martinez – 7/10

A best display of the season from Lisandro Martinez. Still not quite the levels of dominance he showed in his debut campaign, but pleasing signs. A yellow card though means he will miss the trip to Arsenal.

RWB: Amad Diallo – 9/10

If there's a player who epitomises Amorim's high-pressing style, it's the Ivorian. His relentless pressure created the opening for United's second, and he got a deserved assist for United's third and fourth. A star in the making.

CM: Casemiro – 6/10

Combative yes, but especially in the first half an hour, the combination of Casemiro and Mainoo looked to leave Amorim's men too exposed as they tried to cover too much distance in the middle. Once the opener was scored, the Brazilian looked far more composed in and out of possession.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo – 6/10

There were some nice moments from Mainoo on his first start back, but he did look a little bit leggy following his injury. With such an intense system, that is to be expected. United fans will just be happy to see the wonderkid back on the pitch. Will also miss the Arsenal clash due to suspension.

LWB: Diogo Dalot – 7/10

Dalot has often struggled on the left-hand side this season, but he looked better today. He was a great outlet in possession, playing some exquisite cross-field passes.

RW: Bruno Fernandes – 7/10

Amorim said in midweek that Fernandes was better when he was facing the goal. This was proved correct again, as when the game stretched, the Portuguese was looking far more comfortable and at his creative best.

ST: Joshua Zirkzee – 9/10

One of his brightest cameos in a Red Devils strip, producing an inch-perfect pass for Amad early on before ending his three-month goal drought with his second and third goals for the club, profiting from some great work from Diallo on both occasions. Repaying his manager's faith.

LW: Marcus Rashford – 9/10

Deployed through the middle, it is evident that Rashford is best used off the left with him able to cut in with his speed. His strike off of a well worked corner routine took a fortunate deflection, but there was no luck with his second, which rounded off a brilliant move.

SUB: Harry Maguire – 5/10

First minutes under the new manager for Maguire as he steps up his recovery from a calf injury.

SUB: Luke Shaw – 5/10

Shaw is more likely to start on Wednesday with Martinez injured, so more minutes under the belt for the England international was key.

SUB: Alejandro Garnacho – 5/10

The game had petered out by the time the Argentine came on.

SUB: Manuel Ugarte – 5/10

There were moments where Ugarte did look sharp with the press, but the energy had already began to drop.

SUB: Mason Mount – 5/10

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Everton Player Ratings

GK: Jordan Pickford – 5/10

There's not much Pickford could've done to keep parity in between the sticks. He was let down by his outfield teammates today.

Ashley Young – 4/10

Back at his former stomping, Young struggled to keep up with the pace in which United would often attack down his side. A brutal nutmeg by Bruno Fernandes nearly saw the veteran lash out and give away a penalty, summing up his afternoon.

Jarrad Branthwaite – 3/10

The youngster was heavily linked with a summer move to the Theatre of Dreams, but hardly made a strong impression here. It was his deflection that took Rashford's strike past Pickford, and he will not want to watch the second goal back given how easily Diallo was able to win the ball off him in the build-up.

James Tarwowski – 4/10

Suffered a similar fate to his centre-back partner, as Amad knicked the ball off his toes which led to United's fourth.

Vitalii Mykolenko – 3/10

Amad Diallo had the freedom of Old Trafford down Mykolenko's side of the pitch. The Ukranian had nothing to offer to stop the flying wing-back.

CM: Idrissa Gana Gueye – 4/10

Of the two midfielders, Gueye was the one who offered the least resistance and physicality, but was more involved in possession

CM: Adboulaye Doucoure – 5/10

There were moments where Doucoure ran through the United midfield like a steam train, with Beto failing to make the most of the best example of this. As United grabbed a foothold of the game, his influence lessened.

RW: Jesper Lindstrom – 5/10

Lindstrom had the bit between his teeth and did force a save from Onana in the first-half with a dipping effort from distance. Quietened once the hosts took the lead.

CAM: Dwight McNeil – 6/10

McNeil has been Everton's brightest spark for most of the season, but today was not his day. Still the biggest threat out of his teammates though.

LW: Iliman Ndiaye – 5/10

In the early goings, Ndiaye promised to cause some problems to the less experienced defender Diallo. That never came to fruition.

ST: Beto – 3/10

When the Toffees had the better of the early exchanges, they needed someone clinical to make it count. Unfortunately, they had Beto, who was anything but and wasted some good openings.

SUB: Orel Mangala – 5/10

Game already over by the time he came on.

SUB: Jack Harrison – 5/10

Game already over by the time he came on.

SUB: Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 5/10

Forced Andre Onana into a relatively straightforward save with his only contribution.

SUB: Nathan Patterson – 5/10

Game already over by the time he came on.

SUB: Jake O'Brien - 5/10

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Player of the Match

Marcus Rashford

Is it too soon to say he's back to his best? Probably. But it is three goals in three games under the new manager for Marcus Rashford, who ironically looks as fired up as he did when Erik ten Hag first arrived. While he didn't operate as a number nine today, both his goals came in central areas.

His second was truly playing to his strengths. Running in behind and not having the time to think too much about the finish he provided. This award could've gone to a number of players (Zirkzee and Amad ran him close), but the difference from the Englishman compared to how he has looked over the last 18 months made his efforts stand out even more.