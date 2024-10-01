Key Takeaways Manchester United have had 12 Premier League captains since the competition's inception in 1992.

Every player who has the honour of playing for Manchester United should be proud. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and pulling on the famous red shirt is a dream for thousands – if not millions – of people around the world. Going one step further, becoming club captain cements your place in history.

Only a select few have ever pulled on the captain's armband at the Red Devils. With it comes pressure, knowing you have to be a leader every day for the whole year. Some have swum in a sea of challenges, whilst others have sunk to the bottom and been forgotten in history.

After Bruno Fernandes was sent off against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, we have decided to rank every captain of the club in the Premier League era. The playmaker became just the fourth United captain in Premier League history to be sent off, and he sits low in a list full of legends.

Ranking Factors

Legacy at Manchester United - How they performed throughout their career.

How they performed throughout their career. Impact as a captain - Whether they shone as a leader.

Whether they shone as a leader. Trophies - If they led the team to tangible success.

Every Man United Premier League Captain (Ranked) Rank Player Spell as Captain 1. Roy Keane 1997–2005 2. Bryan Robson 1982–1994 3. Gary Neville 2005–2010 4. Steve Bruce 1994–1996 5. Eric Cantona 1996–1997 6. Nemanja Vidic 2010–2014 7. Wayne Rooney 2014–2017 8. Bruno Fernandes 2023–Present 9. Harry Maguire 2020–2023 10. Michael Carrick 2017–2018 11. Antonio Valencia 2018–2019 12. Ashley Young 2019–2020

12 Ashley Young

Captaincy: 2019–2020

Ashley Young spent nine years at Man United, winning the Premier League once and providing countless iconic memories down the left flank. However, when it came to him being captain in the 2019/20 campaign, nothing too memorable happened. He did not do anything wrong necessarily, but within six months of being handed the armband, he had left for Inter Milan.

Always an experienced professional, Young acted as a figure of authority for the Red Devils as they looked to challenge at the top of the Premier League. The team lacked a natural leader, and Young filled that hole impressively. He's just unfortunate his spell ended so quickly.

Man Utd Career League Titles 1 Games 261 Goals 19 Assists 35

11 Antonio Valencia

Captaincy: 2018–2019

Antonio Valencia was never the main star for Man United, but he had an impressive career at Old Trafford. Over the course of 339 appearances for the Red Devils, the right-back – who also loved to push forward and even play as a winger at times – was also well-loved by the fans.

He fought for the badge, never gave up and was always prone to an aggressive tackle. However, in a very similar story to Rafael, he was prone to defensive mistakes. Despite looking back on it fondly, there are far greater options over the course of history. Valencia had one season as club captain, which came when Jose Mourinho was sacked and they struggled to perform. His captaincy does not sum up his overall impact.

Man Utd Career League Titles 2 Games 339 Goals 25 Assists 58

10 Michael Carrick

Captaincy: 2017–2018

Michael Carrick is perhaps one of the most underrated players in Premier League history. "We all needed Michael Carrick next to us," Paul Scholes has previously said. The energetic midfielder arrived in 2006 as the club's sixth-most expensive signing in their history, yet he quickly showed his worth.

His spell as captain came at the end of his career, meaning he only had five matches with the armband. However, he showed himself to be a leader with years of tactical knowledge behind him. It's helped him translate to management perfectly, impressing – albeit inconsistently – from Middlesbrough's dugout after he brought his playing days to a conclusion.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 5 Games 316 Goals 17 Assists 21

9 Harry Maguire

Captaincy: 2020–2023

Harry Maguire, one of the most expensive players in Premier League history, has been a car crash at Old Trafford ever since he joined. He did not perform at the level needed, but there's one thing you could never doubt him for – effort. His spell as captain from 2020 to 2023 showcased that.

The former Leicester City defender was regularly scapegoated during a difficult time on and off the pitch. He lacked the leadership needed, but – during his last campaign as captain of the club – he lifted the League Cup, even though he was named as a substitute for the final against Newcastle.

Man Utd Career League Titles 0 Games 213 Goals 11 Assists 8

8 Bruno Fernandes

Captaincy: 2023–Present

Bruno Fernandes was sent off against Tottenham in September 2024. His rash and dangerous tackle on James Maddison gave the referee no choice, whilst his actions brought up a conversation: has he been a good captain for Manchester United?

There's no doubt the Portuguese midfielder has been an impressive signing, scoring over 50 goals for the Red Devils and creating almost as many in one of the hardest competitions in the world. However, he seems to lack the leadership skills needed to take charge of one of the biggest clubs in the world. Whether he will improve remains to be seen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes' red card against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2024 was the first during his time at Old Trafford.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 0 Games 165 Goals 54 Assists 42

7 Wayne Rooney

Captaincy: 2014–2017

Wayne Rooney is one of Man United's greatest players of all time. Whenever he stepped onto the Old Trafford pitch, you could expect something world-class to happen. It's why he ended up scoring 253 goals during his time in the city, with the Englishman instrumental in winning numerous titles.

His spell as captain from 2014 to 2017 came at the end of his career, and one of the most fitting things that happened was him scoring his record-breaking goal whilst wearing the armband. Injuries and inconsistency slowed him down, while the unrelenting churn of contrasting managerial figures in the post-Ferguson world impacted the entire playing squad.

Man Utd Career League Titles 5 Games 559 Goals 253 Assists 139

6 Nemanja Vidic

Captaincy: 2010–2014

Nemanja Vidic was a brave and world-class centre-back, with great positional sense. The Serbian international was a key player in an immensely successful period at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles, three League Cups, the Club World Cup and the 2008 Champions League. As part of this, he was appointed club captain in 2010 and held the position for four years until his departure.

Rio Ferdinand, Vidic's partner-in-crime, was never trusted with the armband permanently, only highlighting the Serbian's instrumental role in the defensive line. He put his body on the line for his team and the centre-back was a player who led by example, perhaps more than being very vocal.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 5 Games 211 Goals Conceded 133 Clean Sheets 95

5 Eric Cantona

Captaincy: 1996–1997

Eric Cantona, the charismatic Frenchman, was the catalyst for United's success in the early Premier League era. In 184 appearances, he netted 81 goals and provided 62 assists, as his flair and energy allowed the Red Devils to dominate in England.

Everything about Cantona involved swagger and confidence, and he spent the 1996/97 campaign as captain. The 'King' was a very reliable figure as the leader of an extremely talented group of players. During his campaign as skipper, he scored 15 goals to help them towards the league title, whilst also becoming the first non-British captain of the Manchester institution.

Man Utd Career League Titles 4 Games 184 Goals 81 Assists 62

4 Steve Bruce

Captaincy: 1994–1996

Steve Bruce, despite being known as a negative yet effective manager, was a world-class centre-back during his playing career. Known for his defensive and leadership qualities, Bruce also formed an impressive partnership with Gary Pallister, giving the United side of the 1990s a rock-solid platform.

Throughout his spell, he was always a commanding figure on and off the pitch, so it is no surprise that Bruce was a popular choice for captaincy between 1994 and 1996. The defender led his side to back-to-back league titles before he was abruptly and surprisingly moved on in 1996 to make way for a younger generation.

Man Utd Career League Titles 3 Games 393 Goals 47 Assists 6

3 Gary Neville

Captaincy: 2005–2010

Gary Neville was a vital component of Manchester United’s defence for almost 20 years, making the right-back spot his own. First and foremost, Neville was a clever, composed and disciplined defender. He was, however, extremely effective going forward, where he provided an outlet on the right and often showed he was capable of putting quality balls into the box.

Even then, he's one of the best right-backs of all time, but – once you consider his leadership qualities – Neville's reputation only improves. He was a true leader as he went on to become the second-longest serving captain in Premier League history due to his spell between 2005 and 2010. Sir Alex Ferguson trusted Neville to be his leader in the dressing room until the end of his career, despite playing very limited minutes due to injury.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 8 Games 400 Goals 5 Clean Sheets 148

2 Bryan Robson

Captaincy: 1982–1994

Known affectionately as "Captain Marvel," Bryan Robson is a legend for Man United. As a dynamic midfielder who influenced games with his work rate and scoring ability, he will always be remembered positively, and his leadership qualities only add to that lofty reputation at Old Trafford and beyond.

He was captain from 1982 to 1994, meaning he only had two campaigns in the Premier League, but they won the title in both seasons. The Red Devils would not have triumphed as they did without him, as Robson set an example for the captains after him. A legend in every sense.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 2 Games 29 Goals 2 Assists 0

1 Roy Keane

Captaincy: 1997–2005

Finally, Roy Keane has been ranked as the best captain in the club's Premier League era. As one of the 'hardest men' in the competition's history, the Irishman was always at the centre of the action. But while he would be involved in non-stop controversies, he also acted as the club's leader.

It was not an easy job to take over from Cantona in 1997, but Keane went on to do even better than optimistic fans would have expected. 480 appearances for the club saw Keane win a Champions League, four Premier League trophies and two FA Cups as captain. No one ever doubted him – or dared do in the first place.

Man Utd Premier League Career Titles 7 Games 326 Goals 33 Assists 31

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-10-24.