Manchester United have one of the brightest and most successful youth academies in England, with some major stars emerging from the club's ranks over the years.

With such a promising youth set-up, winning the club's Jimmy Murphy Award was as prestigious as it gets. The honour is handed out every year to the best academy player at United that season. The list of previous winners over the years is a real who's who of talent, with the likes of Mark Hughes, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs all winning it at some point.

Recently, though, it's been a real mixed bag, with some of the recent winners going on to great things, while others have fallen off a cliff.

Going back to 2010, there have been some eye-opening choices, so following Kobbie Mainoo's recent award, let's look at the last 14 winners and see what happened to them all.

2009/10 - Will Keane

Having impressed in the United academy as a youngster, Will Keane won the award during the 2009/10 season and big things were expected of him going forward.

There was a general belief that he was destined for big things, but he's not come close to the heights that were expected since he won the award. After numerous loan spells, Keane left Old Trafford in 2016 but struggled to find a home, and it wasn't until he joined Wigan Athletic in 2020 that he finally scored on a regular basis.

After three seasons at the club and 48 goals, the forward joined Preston North End in the summer and has scored two goals in his first two Championship appearances for the Lancashire side.

2010/11 - Ryan Tunnicliffe

Winning the Jimmy Murphy award was as good as it got for Ryan Tunnicliffe who soon fell down the football leagues.

After spells at several different Championship sides where the midfielder failed to ever really make the grade, he landed at Portsmouth in League One in 2021 and was a first-team regular for the Hampshire club over the last two seasons. He was let go this summer, though, and is currently without a club.

2011/12 - Mats Daehli

Having spent the majority of his career outside of England, Mats Daehli spent a brief spell at Cardiff City before moving to Germany where he has spent most of his time since.

Currently turning out for 1. FC Nurnberg in the second division of Germany, he's carved out a fine enough career at the club. It's safe to say, though, that he hasn't reached the heights initially expected of him when he won the Jimmy Murphy award in 2012.

2012/13 - Ben Pearson

The run of lacklustre winners continues as Ben Pearson won the award in 2013 and his career has been less than stellar since. The midfielder has carved a nice career out in England's second division, though.

After spending five years at Preston North End, making 165 appearances, he moved on to Bournemouth for a further three years. He's since joined Stoke City.

2013/14 - James Wilson

James Wilson scores a wonderful goal vs. Manchester City's U21s, 2014

James Wilson is the first player in this list that actually managed to feature a fair bit for Manchester United after winning the award. There was a lot of hype surrounding the Englishman, and he made 20 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring four times for the club.

He failed to ever really score on a consistent basis, though, with his only season in double figures coming after he joined Port Vale in League Two in 2021. His form fell off last season, and he scored just four goals for the club. After showing such promise early on, it's disappointing to see the striker fall down the Football League.

2014/15 - Axel Tuanzebe

In a career severely hindered by injuries, Axel Tuanzebe is a major case of what could have been. The defender showed great promise when he broke through at United and could have gone on to great things, but injuries really held him back.

The 25-year-old only left Old Trafford this summer after spells out on loan Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke, but he's made just 90 appearances over the last eight years and is currently without a club.

2015/16 - Marcus Rashford

Now we're talking. After several disappointing winners, Marcus Rashford is the first player to more than live up to the accolade. In fact, the Englishman actually probably exceeded it.

The forward has been superb for United and has scored 123 goals in 360 appearances for the side over the years, with last year a particular highlight as he found the back of the net 30 times. There are few players who have been as strong for the Red Devils over the last decade, so finally we have a winner who has aged well.

2016/17 - Angel Gomes

While Angel Gomes' career in Manchester didn't go too well, his move to France and the last two years at Lille have been more than a success.

The midfielder has scored six goals for the Ligue 1 side in 70 appearances and looks to have cemented his place as a first-team regular in the process. At 22 years old, Gomes still has plenty of promise and if he continues as he is currently at Lille, it's only a matter of time before his name starts to make its way onto the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

2017/18 - Tahith Chong

One of the only players on this list still playing Premier League football, Tahith Chong made the move to Luton Town this summer after an impressive spell at Birmingham City in the Championship.

The 23-year-old scored six goals across two seasons for the Midlands club and earned a chance at Luton following their promotion to the Premier League last year. It's safe to say, the odds are stacked against the Hatters this season and safety feels unthinkable at this point. If the side are to do what seems impossible and avoid the drop, they'll need Chong to display the sort of form he showed in United's academy that won him the Jimmy Murphy award.

2018/19 - Mason Greenwood

One of the more promising footballers to win the Jimmy Murphy award, things looked to be heading in the right direction for Mason Greenwood until his antics and abhorrent behaviour off the pitch brought an indefinite suspension to his career.

The chances of the Englishman returning to the club are unlikely.

2019/20 - Anthony Elanga

After impressing for the Red Devils' academy, Anthony Elanga got a chance in the club's first team and did a more than serviceable job when called upon. He never really uprooted any trees, though, and didn't do enough to earn himself a spot among the squad's untouchable names.

Instead, he was sold to Nottingham Forest for £15m this summer, with Steve Cooper's side looking to strengthen the team and build on the back of their first year back in the Premier League. His debut off the bench against Arsenal hinted at what he is capable of too, with the winger showcasing his lightning pace as he burst through the Gunners' defence to set up Taiwo Awoniyi for Forest's sole goal. He seems primed to play a key role for the club this year.

2020/21 - Shola Shoretire

Initially among Manchester City's youth ranks, United signed Shola Shoretire in 2013 and after eight years in the academy, he won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in 2021.

The 19-year-old is still at the club and has made six first-team appearances so far for the Red Devils, but is yet to hit the back of the net for the senior team. A loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season failed to impress, with Shoretire scoring just once in 16 games for the Trotters. His future remains bright, though, and the jury is still out on him.

2021/22 - Alejandro Garnacho

Having won the prestigious award in 2022, Alejandro Garnacho got his first real shot in United's first team last season. He more than made the most of the opportunity too.

In 34 appearances last year, the 19-year-old scored five times for the club and was one of the brightest aspects of their campaign as they ensured a return to the Champions League in Erik ten Hag's debut season in Manchester. This year should be a huge one for Garnacho.

2022/23 - Kobbie Mainoo

The most recent winner of the award, Kobbie Mainoo has the world at his feet right now. Having made three appearances for the first team last year, it remains to be seen what sort of involvement he'll have with the club this time out.

If you look at the track record of the last 13 winners, though, it's not as though he has too much to live up to. With only Rashford and Garnacho currently at the club, and with the majority of the winners failing to make it in the Premier League, it won't take much to be one of the best talents to be named the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year over the last 14 years.