Seven-time Premier League winner Wes Brown believes Ruben Amorim has what it takes to win trophies at Manchester United and stop the constant managerial changes in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The former Red Devils defender won 15 trophies in seven years at Old Trafford between 2004 and 2011, and is excited to see how the Portuguese tactician adjusts to the English top flight after being appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor.

"Ruben Amorim is a top young coach," said Brown, who made 365 appearances for Manchester United. "It's a positive appointment and hopefully a long-term one. He has got a proven track record of winning, and I think he was in demand from other clubs.

"He is young, has a bit of an aura about him and has won two league titles with Sporting. Plus, we all saw what his Sporting side did against Manchester City in the Champions League [winning 4-1]. I am excited to see how he settles in. It's a big job, but he seems to have the right credentials and mentality to succeed at a club of this magnitude.

"Things are different now at Manchester United because the players have in many ways outlasted a series of managers. That wasn't the case when I was there. Sir Alex was the only manager I played under, and we won trophies consistently. We knew just how important Sir Alex was, and that his opinion mattered."

"It wasn't a case of always having to have him onside, but there were far fewer voices at the club. Football has changed now. You have your manager, sporting director and owners who all form part of a different kind of leadership team with more opinions involved.

"When I was at United, the focus was just on creating and then maintaining a serial-winner mentality, and Sir Alex kind of policed that. He found a way to get the best out of us, even when we weren't playing well. I don't think there was a fear of him, or even a need to always get on his good side, but there was certainly squad unity.

"We all knew what was expected and what we were capable of. The first thing Ruben will have to build is culture, which in turn leads to unity. Then you have the right kind of foundation for success."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim led Sporting to 165 wins from his 231 matches at the helm

Yoro Tipped to be Red Devils' Difference Maker

Shaw's return from injury will also be significant boost

Brown is intrigued to see how Manchester United fare in Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 formation. This could be an immediate change as Amorim makes his Manchester United debut away at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Leny Yoro is likely to thrive in a back-three. The 19-year-old centre-back is yet to make his debut after picking up a foot injury immediately after joining from Lille. Yoro is viewed within the industry as a generational talent, and although the Red Devils won't rush him back into match action, he could prove a key figure in turning Manchester United's season around.

"Leny Yoro could be a difference maker," said Brown. "I think he will be well-suited to playing in Ruben Amorim's system. He is obviously still very young, but he's already highly-rated in the game. For Manchester United to sign him ahead of Real Madrid, that says it all.

"It's a shame he's been out injured, but now Ruben Amorim can work with him from the very start. There's arguably an advantage to that. Manchester United have had to change their defence constantly in recent months and haven't kept enough clean sheets. That's probably the first thing Amorim will say to his defenders.

"I also think Luke Shaw returning to full training is a big boost. Manchester United are going to need him to stay fit. He doesn't just bring quality but experience and leadership. Obviously, Amorim and the club's medical staff will need to assess both Luke and Leny in terms of both fitness and match readiness. I am sure both will be itching to play.

"But I remember when I did my anterior cruciate ligament [in 2004] and I thought I was ready, yet Sir Alex made it clear he would decide when I returned and could make an impact again. The last thing Manchester United will want is a setback for either player.

"I see no reason why the squad can't adapt to the 3-4-3 system. I only ever played in a 3-4-3 once, at Sunderland under Sam Allardyce. And let me tell you, it isn't easy if you don't know what you're doing! When you're used to being in a back four, changing to a back three isn't always smooth or simple.

"It also depends on if it's really a back-five, in a more defensive-minded system, or whether the three centre-backs are tasked with starting off attacks and playing with forward-thinking full-backs. If you have more of the ball, the centre-backs need to be calm and confident on the ball, and able to push into midfield.

"Communication is key, and if you're used to playing with one centre-back partner and suddenly there is one on each side of you, you have to learn to keep your shape and talk to each other."

Red Devils Can Push for Champions League Spot

Plenty of time to salvage season after slow start

Manchester United head into the weekend in 13th place, but are only four points behind third-placed Chelsea. They still have to travel to Arsenal and Manchester City before the year is out, but with the former dropping points of late, and Amorim already beating the reigning Premier League champions with Sporting, the Red Devils may view both fixtures as a chance to make a statement and gain some ground. Brown still believes United can qualify for the Champions League this season.

"Manchester United still have lots to play for this season," said Brown. "It's tough for any new manager to come in after 11 games, but the Premier League table is so tight. I am not sure Amorim will have yet put a specific target on the season before he's settled in, but there is already a feel-good factor surrounding his appointment.

"I think the squad is good enough to be pushing for Champions League qualification, but first they have to find consistent form and close the gap on their rivals. Luckily, the season is early enough that it is still salvageable and that's probably why Manchester United chose to replace Erik ten Hag when they did."

