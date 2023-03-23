Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho should return to action before the end of the season, injury analyst Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 18-year-old is currently sidelined after damaging his ankle in a 0-0 draw with Southampton earlier this month.

Man United injury news — Alejandro Garnacho

As per BBC Sport, Garnacho will be out for "several weeks" due to an ankle ligament injury.

"It is difficult to put into words how I'm feeling right now," the Argentine was quoted as saying by the same website.

"Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and team-mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United."

It comes as a blow to Erik ten Hag, with Garnacho having been able to make a real impact at times this season. For example, it was his assist to Marcus Rashford that helped the Red Devils to win the Manchester derby 2-1 back in January.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Alejandro Garnacho and Man United?

Dinnery says United fans should get to see Garnacho again before the season finishes in May.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the injury expert said: "We would fully expect him to be back in first-team contention. And of course, the way United are going, on several fronts still and particularly in those cup competitions, there's still a lot to play for.

"So there's a carrot dangling there for him to be involved in those games as well. I'm sure he'll be working extremely hard and focused on that recovery to get back and in contention for those games should they come about."

Do Man United need Alejandro Garnacho?

Having him available would be helpful. As Dinnery mentioned, United are still playing in multiple competitions.

Ten Hag's side are competing for a place in the top four, have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, and remain in Europe after knocking Real Betis out of the Europa League.

When you consider that, Garnacho's absence is a blow, especially when you look at the impact he's made this season.

Fortunately, it appears that the United youngster, who is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, will be fit again before the campaign concludes.

Until then, Ten Hag will be relying on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony and praying that they don't get seriously injured either at this important part of the season.