Highlights Manchester United's start to the new season has been disappointing, but they have the chance to redeem themselves in the Champions League.

Andre Onana has been brought in as the new number one goalkeeper, known for his passing abilities and experience in big games.

The team's defense needs reinforcing, and potential signings like Jean-Clair Todibo and Sofyan Amrabat could make an impact in the starting lineup.

Manchester United's start to the 2023-24 campaign has been almost a mirror-image of how the 2022-23 season began; disappointingly. Erik ten Hag's men have crawled out the blocks thus far, with a narrow win against relegation-tipped Wolves followed by a defeat away at Spurs and an unconvincing 3-2 comeback against Nottingham Forest.

While last season's turnaround will provide much in the way of solace, the Red Devils will want to get the monkey off their backs swiftly, with little fuss. It certainly isn't all doom and gloom at Old Trafford, with the new season promising the return of the keenly missed Champions League - Europe's principal knockout competition is set to be staged in the red half of Manchester again.

With plenty more work still remaining as far as this summer's transfer window is concerned, ten Hag will be seeking to strengthen his current roster with reinforcements, and as such we could see a slightly different XI for the club's Champions League curtain-raiser to what has been fielded in the league so far. Check out our predicted XI for Man United's Champions League opener below.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

All statistics included in this article are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

GK: Andre Onana

One factor that seems set in stone following the departure of faithful servant, David De Gea, is the status of new recruit, Andre Onana as Manchester United's new number one. Brought in from Inter Milan this summer for £47 million, the shot-stopper and Erik ten Hag are already well-acquainted having worked together at Ajax.

Onana's skillset is very much a major part of the ten Hag playbook, with the manager preferring his goalkeepers to have the quarterback-esque capacity when picking out passes and being comfortable with the ball on the floor. Having started in Inter's Champions League Final loss to Man City in June, the Ivorian will be hoping he can put that painful memory behind him.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

It is no secret that Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United spell has been a real mixed bag. With the best tackle success rate over Europe's top five divisions since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, it is no wonder James Maddison dubbed Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the "best one-on-one defender in world football".

While he must compete in an internal battle with his teammate, Diogo Dalot for the coveted right-back spot, the Wan-Bissaka seems like the smart choice for competition football against theoretically higher quality opposition.

CB: Jean-Clair Todibo

The French centre-half has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester this summer, and with rumours quickly gathering pace, the AS Monaco talent could well be on his way to Old Trafford to join up with Erik ten-Hag.

With the entire international break in early September to bed-in, in addition to United looking generally unconvincing at the heart of defence, the 6'2 Frenchman may force his way into the starting XI out of necessity ahead of the club's continental opener.

CB: Lisandro Martinez

A famously stubborn Jamie Carragher notably ate his words and a slice of humble pie when having to concede that he was wrong about Lisandro Martinez being too small to play at centre-back in the Premier League. The Argentinian World Cup winner impressed on his debut season in the North West, and providing he replicates last term's form, he'll be a hard man to dislodge.

LB: Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella's Chelsea spell may not be working out so well having drawn the wrath of Blues fans for his defensively dismal displays at times last season, but that's precisely why he might be available to solve Manchester United's injury crisis at No.3. Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are both out for extended periods, leaving United on the hunt for a last-minute left-back signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cucurella, Marcos Alonso, Nicolas Tagliafico and Sergio Reguilon are all potential options but when factoring in age and previous performances, Cucurella probably is the pick of the bunch. Irrespective of his Chelsea form, the Spaniard established himself as one of the best left-backs in the league while at Brighton. If ten Hag can get a tune out of him, the 25-year-old might prove to be a surprisingly good investment.

CM: Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat announced himself to some of the globe's biggest club sides playing at the Qatar World Cup last year while spearheading Morocco's mighty rise. The Fiorentina central defensive midfielder has been turning out for the Florence-based side since 2020, and as one of the leading players in his position in Serie A, has naturally attracted the interest of a number of clubs, including Manchester United.

With United's dire need for a competitive midfield, Amrabat could slot straight in, and reports have suggested he has already agreed on personal terms with the club.

CM: Casemiro

Despite a string of below-par performances, Casemiro's undeniable credentials as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world remain intact. The new-look midfield containing Mason Mount hasn't quite panned out with the Brazilian far too exposed. But a pairing with Amrabat could see him return to the form that quickly endeared him to United fans last season.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

It was announced in the summer that Harry Maguire would be stripped of his captaincy, with Bruno Fernandes assuming the decorated mantle of Manchester United's on-the-field leader. Rising to notoriety as the Premier League's resident blood-boiler, the Portugal international backs the endless whinging with a capacity to dictate a game from midfield.

RW: Jadon Sancho

Although playing off the left is his preference, Jadon Sancho has made the right his home on 92 occasions in his relatively short career. That's usually Antony's spot in United's starting XI but some rotation might well be in order by the time the Champions League comes around, and it's certainly a competition Sancho knows well having provided 12 G/A in 28 career appearances.

LW: Marcus Rashford

Rashford has become accustomed to leading the line for the Red Devils of late. The forward possesses that poacher's instinct, spatial awareness, and the ability to read a game which makes him a nightmare for defenders to deal with. As a key member of the United squad, it's impossible not to include the England international, and with the young Garnacho still settling in, and Rasmus Hojlund expected to occupy the centre-forward role, last season's Player of the Season will likely slot in on the left.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund remains United's headline signing of the summer but is yet to feature competitively for the Red Devils due to injury. However, the 20-year-old Danish international wasn't brought in to sit and gather dust on the bench, so by the time the Champions League comes around, it's likely he'll be spearheading the attack to provide the Red Devils with a consistent supply of goals.