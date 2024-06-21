Highlights Manchester United are now expected to activate Joshua Zirkzee's £34m release clause.

Zirkzee is in demand and it will be up to him to decide if he wants to move to Old Trafford.

If United fail with to get Zirkzee, they have also been linked with Lille striker Jonathan David.

Manchester United are expected to activate the £34m release clause of Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, reporter Dharmesh Sheth has just revealed on Sky Sports.

The Dutch striker has been linked with an Old Trafford switch across the duration of the window, and now a move to England could be closer for the 23-year-old who's been described as an "elite potential ST" by analyst Ben Mattinson. However, Sheth made it clear that the release clause being met does not indicate an immediate move to Manchester United, as Zirkzee has many other suitors.

Zirkzee found the back of the Serie A net 11 times last season for Thiago Motta's former side, with the club completing an unlikely qualification for the 24/25 Champions League, but the club are now set to take a hit with the likely departure of their star forward.

Zirkzee is in demand

The striker has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe

Speaking live on Sky Sports on Friday afternoon, Sheth gave the details of the situation:

"It's my information now that Manchester United are expected to meet the release clause in Zirkzee's contract. We believe that to be around €40m, which is around £34m. "That doesn't necessarily immediately mean that Joshua Zirkzee will become a Manchester United player, it will give the club the right to talk to the player. It will then be up to the player and his representatives whether they want to talk to Manchester United, because he's a wanted man."

Zirkzee is currently away with The Netherlands at Euro 2024, and any deal will likely be completed after their participation comes to an end.

He arrived in Serie A on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich in 2022, Zirkzee has been a vital cog in the Bologna side that qualified for the Champions League under the tutelage of Thiago Motta.

Such unexpected team success has seen Europe's elite clubs start to circle around the Bologna camp, with Motta now installed as the new Juventus manager and the likes of the Dutch forward being joined by Riccardo Calafiori on many a shortlist, namely Tottenham's.

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new recruit in holding midfield and an attacker, as a priority, with Anthony Martial having already left the club and exiles Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood expected to be sold in the coming weeks.

Jonathan David is an Alternative Option

The Lille striker has been viewed as a cut-price Plan B to Zirkzee

If the total price of the package potentially taking Zirkzee away from his club, with wage and high agent fees included, is deemed too expensive for Manchester United amidst PSR regulations, Lille hitman Jonathan David has been discussed internally as a potential alternative.

The Canadian is entering into the final 12 months of his Lille deal, and it has been confirmed by the team's chairman that the club will listen to offers for their striker, who was only outscored by one Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1 last season.

The club do not want to lose the mercurial 24-year-old for nothing, and he may depart for as little as £27m with West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham all joining United in their interest of him.

Zirkzee is deemed as the higher priority signing for the Red Devils, but if the deal is too much for them, then United may very well turn to the services of David as they look to reinforce their frontline options.