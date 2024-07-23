Highlights Bayern Munich have deemed Noussair Mazraoui surplus to requirements, sparking interest from Manchester United and West Ham.

Mazraoui is contracted until 2026, wishes to move to the Premier League, and would reunite with former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are also targeting Xavi Simons for an attacking midfielder role, willing to offer £84 million for the Dutch player.

Manchester United have held initial talks over the signing of Noussair Mazraoui, who is also a a target for West Ham United, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Mazaouri endured a difficult 2023/24 season, plagued by persistent injuries and he thus ultimately only started 15 Bundesliga games all season for Bayern Munich. With Joshua Kimmich and Sacha Boey now likely ahead of him in the pecking order at the Allianz, the Moroccan is deemed surplus to requirements, prompting United and West Ham to initiate interest.

Bayern had reportedly wanted €30 million for Mazraoui, but have accepted that this fee is too excessive. The German giants are still hoping for €20 million, and somewhere in this region is expected to be agreed upon, with the player keen on a switch to the Premier League.

United Eyeing Mazraoui

The defender is contracted until 2026

Born in the Netherlands, Mazraoui developed through the Ajax academy, eventually breaking through in to the first team and making 137 appearances for the Amsterdam club. Establishing himself as a dependable right-back in the Eredivisie, he earned a £130,000-a-week move to Bayern in 2022, where he's experienced mixed success.

Not quite forging a consistent place in the side under either Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel, Mazraoui has largely been used as a sporadic squad player in his two years in southern Germany. Now, with Boey arriving from Galatasaray in January, his minutes could become even more limited next season.

Bayern are said to be willing to sanction a deal, while the 26-year-old wants to complete a move to the English top flight. Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg confirmed United's interest:

A deal would see Erik ten Hag reunite with another one of his former Ajax players, having already brought the likes of Lisandro Martínez, Andre Onana and Antony to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are in the market for a right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka attracting interest from West Ham, and expected to be allowed to leave.

Mazraoui - who plays like Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold according to the official Bundesliga website - would supply Diogo Dalot with cover and competition, perhaps allowing the Portuguese man to be deployed on the left more frequently. United will believe the allure of European football and their prodigious status as a club will convince the Morocco international to opt for a move to the north-west over East London.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Mazraoui Dalot Appearances 19 36 Assists 3 3 Pass Accuracy 88.3% 81.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.74 3.51 Key Passes Per 90 1.13 1.05 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.56 1.47 Tackles Per 90 2.41 2.29 Interceptions Per 90 1.5 1.05

United Chasing Xavi Simons

The Dutchman is another former Eredivisie player

Alongside making defensive reinforcements, United are eager to bolster their attacking cohort this summer. Joshua Zirkzee's arrival will add depth up front, but INEOS want to provide Ten Hag with another creative asset who can operate in behind the striker.

The Red Devils are reportedly 'ready to offer' £84 million for Dutch attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is the subject of interest from the likes of Bayern and RB Leipzig. Paris Saint-Germain are willing to sell the player for a suitable amount, and United are understood to be frontrunners. The 21-year-old thrived on loan last season for Leipzig, and has previously shone for PSV in the Eredivisie, so would follow the FA Cup Winners' transfer approach of acquiring players with experience in this league.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 23/07/2024