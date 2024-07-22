Highlights Man United are confident in finalising a deal for Chido Obi-Martin.

The 16-year-old is expected to make his decision soon after visiting clubs in England and Germany.

The Red Devils remain open to signing another centre-back after Leny Yoro’s arrival.

Manchester United are growing ‘extremely confident’ they can finalise a move for Arsenal starlet Chido Obi-Martin, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old is expected to make his decision soon – Romano suggests Obi-Martin held talks with several clubs in England and Germany, having rejected an offer from Arsenal to extend his stay.

The young striker has reportedly already told his fellow Arsenal academy players he is going to be joining Manchester United this summer.

Obi-Martin could soon follow the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to Old Trafford as United look to sign another highly promising starlet this summer.

Known for his explosive pace and clinical finishing, Obi-Martin has captured the attention of several clubs around the continent, including Bayern Munich and Newcastle United.

The Denmark U17 international is highly sought after this transfer window, while his decision is ‘a matter of hours and days’, according to Romano.

The Red Devils ‘Pushing’ for Obi-Martin

Expected to make his decision soon

Romano, speaking on his live show, suggested that Obi-Martin is expected to make his transfer decision soon, after rejecting an offer to extend his stay at Arsenal:

“On Chido Obi-Martin, Man United are extremely confident. Man United are really confident. Man United are convinced that they can make it happen for Chido Obi-Martin. Chido will decide soon. “[It] could be tonight, could be tomorrow, could be on Tuesday, but it’s a matter of hours, days, and then Chido Obi-Martin will make a decision. He visited clubs in England and in Germany. He rejected the contract at Arsenal. It was a big contract in terms of money. “So now Man United are pushing for Chido. Man United want to make it happen. So they are really, really insisting on this one. Let’s see if they can make it happen. But they are extremely confident.”

A versatile attacker, Obi-Martin is able to play across the front line and has shone for Arsenal’s youth teams in recent years, including a record-breaking 10-goal performance against Liverpool U16s last year.

The 16-year-old - labelled as "deadly" by football analyst Ben Mattinson - ended his previous campaign in the Under-18 Premier League scoring 32 goals and breaking the season record held by former Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun.

Chido Obi-Martin Stats (2023/24 Under-18 Premier League) Appearances 20 Goals 32 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,491 Minutes per goal 47

Obi-Martin, who currently plays for Denmark – his country of birth – at a youth level, is able to represent both England and Nigeria.

With a career decision to make, Obi-Martin could finally get a taste of first-team football at Old Trafford next year under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch boss has provided numerous opportunities for United youngsters in the past, and Obi-Martin could well deserve a chance if he maintains his impressive scoring numbers in Manchester.

Man Utd Eye De Ligt Deal

On ‘their conditions’

Manchester United would only proceed on a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt ‘on their conditions’, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils remain open to signing another centre-back after Leny Yoro’s arrival and could still turn to the 24-year-old Netherlands international.

Romano suggests De Ligt, as well as Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, remains on Man United’s list, but player outgoings ‘are needed’ to proceed on a deal for another central defender.

De Ligt is eyed as a cheaper alternative to Branthwaite – Everton are holding out for their £70-75m valuation of the English centre-back.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-07-24.