Manchester United are looking at ‘more economical options’ in search of a new winger as Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze’s valuation remains high, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

After splashing out close to £200m on five new arrivals this summer, the Red Devils are now looking at cheaper alternatives to the 26-year-old, who was linked with an Old Trafford move earlier this week.

United’s spending spree and the addition of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui saw them finish the transfer window among the top three spenders in Europe, with only Chelsea and Brighton splashing out more.

The Red Devils are poised to continue their squad overhaul in the summer of 2025, with the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Victor Lindelof expected to depart, making way for new arrivals.

Reinforcements on the wing also loom as Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are still developing, and Marcus Rashford and Antony have been out of form for a year.

Man Utd Not Chasing Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace ace's valuation remains ‘very high’

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that it would be ‘wrong’ to consider Man United as potential suitors for Eze at the moment, as the 26-year-old’s value remains too high for the cash-strapped Red Devils:

“Right now, I'm told that Manchester United will be looking at more economical options. “So I think at this stage, it would be wrong to paint Manchester United as a concrete suitor for Eberechi Eze, because of the fact that the valuation is very high and the fact that Manchester United's finances are very tight.”

Eze, who earns around £100k-a-week at Selhurst Park, will see his release clause worth £68m reactivate next summer, providing those interested with an open pathway to strike a deal for the England international and avoid lengthy negotiations with Palace.

The Eagles’ stars were eagerly chased by Premier League rivals this summer, most notably Marc Guehi, who was heavily linked with a late move to Newcastle United.

However, Palace stood firm on their valuation of the central defender and managed to fend off interest from the Magpies, keeping Guehi until at least January.

Concrete offers for Eze never materialised, much to the surprise of Eagles chairman and co-owner Steve Parish, who revealed he was left ‘astounded’ by the lack of interest in his attacking leader.

Eze ended the 2023/24 campaign with 11 goals and six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, helping Palace finish 10th in the Premier League.

Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Man Utd ‘Hold Discussions’ for Adrien Rabiot

In fresh talks over the 29-year-old’s arrival

Manchester United have held discussions with former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in recent days, journalist Kamal Gozo has claimed.

After letting his contract run down with the Serie A giants last season, Rabiot is still a free agent and has recently rejected offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

According to Gozo, both United and Arsenal are now interested in exploring a free transfer for the Frenchman, who was recently left out of France’s national team squad, with coach Didier Deschamps calling his situation ‘somewhat embarrassing’ as he continues to train alone after departing Juventus.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-09-24.