Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on RB Salzburg talent Adam Daghim in their search for a new winger, journalist Christoph Michel has claimed.

The Red Devils appear to be closely monitoring the 18-year-old’s development in Austria and have earmarked him as a possible replacement for underperforming Antony. The Brazilian winger has struggled at Old Trafford and was recently linked with a departure, with clubs in Turkey reportedly interested in ending his two-year spell in Manchester.

The 24-year-old has slipped down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order in recent months and now finds himself the Dutch manager’s fourth choice on the wing, behind Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, and Alejandro Garnacho. Antony played the full 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 7-0 League Cup win against Barnsley on Tuesday night, scoring a confidence-boosting 35th-minute penalty. It was only his 12th goal for Manchester United in 84 appearances across all competitions.

Adam Daghim Eyed by Red Devils

The 18-year-old is still developing

Daghim’s arrival at Old Trafford would align well with Man United’s recent strategy of rejuvenating the squad and targeting promising young talents.

The Red Devils have brought in rising stars such as Leny Yoro, Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, and Sekou Kone over the past 12 months, and could soon identify Daghim as their next target.

The versatile Danish U19 international could add goals and creativity to United’s attack, giving Ten Hag multiple options across the forward line. While he has primarily featured on the right wing for Salzburg this season, most of his appearances last term came as a centre-forward - Football Talent Scout have described him as an 'extremely dangerous striker'.

Daghim, who joined the Austrian side from Danish club Aarhus last year, has made 10 senior appearances for Salzburg this season, scoring two goals. Last term, the 18-year-old was loaned out to Austria’s second-tier club FC Liefering, where he scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions.

Adam Daghim RB Salzburg Stats (2024/25) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 0 Yellow cards 1 Minutes per goal 270 Minutes played 539

Man United Monitoring ‘Next Luka Modric’

Martin Baturina on their radar

Manchester United are reportedly ‘positioning themselves’ to sign highly-rated Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina, with Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger reporting the Red Devils are keen admirers of the Croatian starlet.

Baturina’s impressive performances for club and country have earned him the label of ‘the next Luka Modric’ – the 21-year-old is tipped to follow in the Real Madrid legend’s footsteps soon and move to one of Europe’s top five leagues, with the legendary midfielder telling Los Blancos to make a move too.

A key player for Dinamo Zagreb, the Croatian midfielder helped the club secure their seventh consecutive domestic title last season, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in the process. Leeds United showed their interest in Baturina in the summer transfer window and reportedly had a £25million bid accepted, before he rejected a move to Elland Road.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.