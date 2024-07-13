Highlights Manchester United are looking to sign Xavi Simons, but will face stiff competition from RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

The midfielder could become the club's third Dutch signing of the summer, with Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt close to joining.

The Red Devils are also eyeing Fulham's Antonee Robinson to strengthen at left-back.

Manchester United's aggressive pursuit of Dutch players may be set to continue as Erik ten Hag pushes to sign Xavi Simons according to The Sun, with Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt also expected to arrive at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee is set to become the first addition of the INEOS era, joining from Bologna in a £40 million deal. Meanwhile, United's talks to sign De Ligt are progressing well, with the centre-back supposedly keen on the move.

According to The Sun, Simons could become the third Netherlands international to walk through the doors at Carrington in this window. United will face stiff competition from the likes of RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich for his signature, although there is belief within the club that Simons could be attracted to a move to the Premier League.

United Eyeing Simons

The former PSV man impressed during the Euros

With the Netherlands out of Euro 2024 after narrowly losing 2-1 to England in Wednesday's semi-final, Simons' future is set to be decided soon. The attacking midfielder enjoyed a fruitful stint at Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, scoring ten goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

This exceptional campaign followed a productive breakout year in 2022/23, where he netted 22 goals for PSV Eindhoven. Now back at parent club PSG, off the back of an impressive tournament, Luis Enrique is considering the future of Simons, who new United assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has really praised previously.

The Spaniard could look to utilise the player, although the array of attacking options he already has at his disposal may stifle this idea. Instead, the French outfit may look to cash in on the youngster, who has plenty of potential suitors.

United are among the interested parties, with Ten Hag reportedly eager to acquire another midfielder who can operate in advanced areas and can compete with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount. The 21-year-old is keen on playing regular minutes next season, and if PSG cannot offer this to him, and United can, then a move could materialise.

The Sun suggest that any deal would likely initially be a loan, with an obligation to buy with PSG valuing Simons at £70m. It's understood that this would be due to PSV's significant sell-on clause, which expires at the end of 2024.

If Simons is to join the north-west club, he'll become yet another Ten Hag acquisition with Dutch or Eredivisie links. The likes of Lisandro Martínez, Andre Onana, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Mount, Antony and now Zirkzee and De Ligt all fit this mould.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Simons Fernandes Appearances 32 35 Goals 8 10 Assists 11 8 Shots Per 90 2.68 2.6 Key Passes Per 90 2.68 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.31 0.29 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.85 0.55

United Looking at Fulham's Robinson

The Red Devils would like a left-back this summer

Alongside an additional attacking midfielder, United are also looking to strengthen at left-back this summer. Both Luke Shaw and Malacia missed large portions of last season due to recurring fitness issues, and there are concerns that these problems may continue to plague the pair, thus necessitating the signing of a player in this position.

Reports emerged suggesting that United were keen on re-signing Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham, although these rumours have quietened in the last week. Instead, Fulham's Antonee Robinson has been identified as a left-back target, with Fulham fearful of losing him alongside two other key players. The USA international impressed last season for the Cottagers, starting in 37 Premier League games.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 12/07/2024