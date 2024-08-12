Highlights Potential United target: Irish striker Evan Ferguson making waves in football world with impressive goal-scoring ability.

Manchester United may look to secure Ferguson with injuries impacting their forward line - rumored to make a £50m move.

Popular captain Bruno Fernandes set to extend his contract with United, turning down interest from other clubs.

Manchester United have been linked with a late move for Brighton and Republic of Ireland star Evan Ferguson, according to the Daily Star.

The 19-year-old quickly outed himself as one of the hottest prospects in the world in his breakout season, netting six games from just ten starts at the ages of 17 and 18.

Last season, however, saw Ferguson hit with injury and he struggled to stake a regular starting place in the Brighton team, but still managed to break even against his previous season's tally with a further six league goals.

Manchester United have already brought Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee on board at Old Trafford this summer, but with Rasmus Hojlund out injured until late September, Erik ten Hag may look to the market for more proven firepower with Zirkzee the only out-and-out striker left fit in the club.

Ferguson is one of those keen options, and amidst concerns that free-spending Chelsea may beat them to the punch, United are deemed ready to make a £50m move for the talented teenager.

Ferguson a potential United target

The Irish striker has had a phenomenal start to his career

The arrival of Evan Ferguson on the centre stage of the Premier League shook the top flight's very core - he was even described as a "superstar" by BBC Sport pundit Danny Murphy.

After amassing an impressive goal haul across his time in the Under-21s, his first steps onto the Premier League stage were strong ones, scoring his first ever top-flight goal in just his third appearance by netting a consolation goal in a 12-minute cameo against Arsenal. He soon followed this up after being rewarded with a start, netting again whilst also grabbing an assist just three days later in a demolition of Everton.

Since then, his star has continued to shine and his stock continues to rise, with the physical forward targeted by several in Europe, namely Manchester United.

The Red Devils may have already secured the services of Dutch talent Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, but Ten Hag admitted that it may take time for him to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

With Hojlund due to miss the first month and a half of United's Premier League season, the need for extra depth and talent has been identified, with Ferguson a name circulating as a potential new talent at Old Trafford.

The Irishman is contracted to the South Coast until 2029, and is likely to cost upwards of £50m

Bruno Fernandes Closing on New Deal

The club captain is expected to add a year to his contract this week

Bruno Fernandes could be signing his new contract at Manchester United as early as this week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The hugely popular attacking midfielder has been sensational for Manchester United since his 2020 arrival, and is set to be rewarded with a new contract that will stretch the 29-year-old's deal until the summer of 2027.

The news comes amidst interest from PSG and several Saudi Arabian clubs, but Romano reports that Fernandes loves Manchester United and was unlikely to have departed for any other side, affirming this with the news that his new contract will be signed this August, potentially as early as this week.