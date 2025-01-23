Manchester United could turn to exploring a deal to sign Ipswich Town star Liam Delap in the January transfer window if they are able to offload some of their most expensive players this winter, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite Ipswich being in the relegation zone on goal difference, they've had some shining stars this season - and 21-year-old Delap is one of those. Various call-ups for England's youth teams down the years have shown just how highly thought of the talisman is throughout coaching circles throughout the country - but it is his form in the Premier League that has garnered attention from the biggest clubs in the country, and United boss Ruben Amorim could reportedly make his move.

Report: Man Utd 'Add' Liam Delap to Shortlist

The Ipswich star has been red hot this season

The report from the Daily Mail states that United will be expected to move for a new striker by the end of the transfer window if Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo leave Old Trafford by deadline day - and the club have drawn up a list of targets.

Liam Delap's Premier League statistics - Ipswich Town squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 8 1st Assists 2 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 4th Shots Per Game 1.8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.1 3rd Match rating 6.71 =2nd

Delap is one of those, having been tracked by Red Devils scouts - but United must be sure to move any players on before they can bring any in, with homegrown stars being key to alleviating fears over Financial Fair Play breaches as they are seen as 'pure profit' on deal sheets.

If they do manage to get deals done for the trio to exit - with Garnacho looking the most likely to leave due to Chelsea's interest - then it could open the door for a move for Delap.

The "exceptional" former Manchester City striker had a fleeting spell of loans in the Championship whilst on the books at City, scoring just 12 goals in 68 appearances in the second-tier - but he's shone under Kieran McKenna at Ipswich, with eight goals in his first half-season in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, striking duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both been in poor goalscoring form this season, with the Dane only registering two strikes and the Dutchman slightly bettering that with three in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has 13 goals in 35 games for England's youth teams.

Delap could look to further his development in the top-flight via a move back to Manchester - albeit in a red shirt this time around.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-01-25.

