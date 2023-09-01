Manchester United star Jadon Sancho’s future with the club is in doubt and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively provided an update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag’s side had to come from two-goals down last weekend to overcome Nottingham Forest, with Sancho featuring for only half-an-hour in the second half.

Reports back in June suggested his Old Trafford career could come to an end this summer and with a few days left of the transfer window, it wouldn't be a complete shock to see him leave United.

Manchester United transfer news – Jadon Sancho

Currently on a reported £350k-a-week, Jadon Sancho has been unable to secure a spot in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI in any of United’s opening fixtures of their 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

According to Tom Coley of Football London, Chelsea have been linked with a shock move to sign Jadon Sancho this summer - although there isn't much clarity on where the information has stemmed from.

The report suggests that the England international, who has had a somewhat disappointing tenure in Manchester registering only 18 goal involvements (12G/6A) in 82 games for the Red Devils, per Transfer Markt, has fallen out of favor with the manager and found himself slipping down the pecking order of a surplus of attacking options.

These performances seem so far-removed from his production while at Borussia Dortmund, where he contributed 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances for the German club.

Despite this, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that for United to part ways with the 23-year-old, it would require a “pretty significant sum” of money.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has addressed the rumours of Chelsea’s interest in the £78 million star, insisting that he has not heard anything concrete in regard to their pursuit for the winger, maintaining that it is “more rumour than substance”.

Sancho is still under contract with United through to 2026, with the club having the option to extend him for an additional season, and should he see out his contract, he would earn an estimated £91 million in total.

Manchester United Summer Signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sancho?

When asked about whether a potential move away from Old Trafford for Sancho was on the cards, Romano insisted that at this moment the club were not currently negotiating with anyone, although he admitted that things could well change ahead of the impending transfer deadline day.

The well-respected journalist exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: “For Jadon Sancho at the moment, honestly I am not aware of any concrete negotiation.

“There is also so many rumors, but as of today, nothing concrete is happening.

“Let’s see on deadline day, but as of now, Manchester United are not negotiating with any club for him.”

What’s next for Manchester United?

With injuries to both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who are each reportedly set to be out of action for a lengthy period, United face a left-back dilemma, currently using right-back Diogo Dalot on the opposite side of the field.

According to The Independent, the Red Devils are now mulling over potential short-term replacements, with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon reportedly topping the list of transfer targets.

The report suggests that both Spaniards have fallen out of favor at their respective clubs, with the aforementioned Reguilon one of five left-backs on Spurs’ books, while £62 million Cucurella has yet to feature for newly-appointed Mauricio Pochettino, who instead has favored 21-year-old Ian Maatsen to come off the bench.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that Man United have now made an approach to sign Cucurella on loan from the Stamford Bridge side, with reinforcements desperately needed ahead of the fast-approaching deadline as 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez is the only remaining recognized left-back in the squad.

Transfer expert Romano has backed up Ornstein’s report, suggesting that a deal for the 25-year-old is “close” and that the loan fee will be less than the £7 million fee that Chelsea initially wanted.