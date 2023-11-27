Highlights Manchester United are undergoing major changes in their backroom team, with a new CEO being a top priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Jean-Claude Blanc is the favourite to be appointed according to reports, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation.

Ratcliffe is already planning for the upcoming January transfer window and is looking to strengthen the squad in multiple positions, including right-back and midfield.

Manchester United are in the process of revamping their backroom team, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on the pursuit of a new CEO, discussing the prospect of Jean-Claude Blanc being appointed.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a 25% stake in United, there are set to be plenty of changes at Old Trafford, with some already occurring before he's officially arrived in his position. An announcement is expected soon on Ratcliffe's arrival at the club and he will be hoping to revamp how United are run in order to bring success back to the red side of Manchester.

It's been over a year since The Glazers put the Red Devils up for sale, but the situation appears to be edging closer to a conclusion. Although many United supporters were hoping that someone would come in and purchase the whole club, they will have to make do with Ratcliffe acquiring a minority stake.

Major changes have taken place at Old Trafford

Earlier in November it was announced that Richard Arnold would be leaving his position as chief executive by the end of the year, with Patrick Stewart coming in as an interim CEO until the end of December. Arnold has been at Old Trafford since 2007, so it's certainly a major change which will hopefully be a positive if the right man is appointed on a permanent basis.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that we should expect some new and creative titles to be created in order for Ratcliffe to bring a host of different figures to the club. Arnold isn't the only man expected to head through the exit door, with the Daily Star reporting that John Murtough will be departing in the near future. As a result, we could see multiple names appointed in the coming months.

Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Paul Mitchell is one of the favourites to be appointed as United's new sporting director. The respected reported claims that INEOS have made it clear that nothing is finalised as of yet and they want to take their time with the major changes expected. Mitchell is said to be very keen on securing the role at Old Trafford, partly due to the fact that he lives very close to the Manchester club's home.

The Telegraph recently reported that Blanc is the clear favourite to be appointed as CEO at United having forged a strong relationship with key INEOS figures. The 60-year-old has held various different roles at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in the past.

Romano has now provided an update on backroom changes at Old Trafford. The Italian journalist has claimed that the first priority will be to appoint a new CEO and he's been told that Blanc is very close to being named in this position. Romano adds that Ratcliffe knows him very well and he's the big favourite to secure the role at Old Trafford. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon, Romano said...

"There are many candidates. First of all, the priority will be a new CEO, because obviously with Richard Arnold leaving, this was the first message Sir Jim Ratcliffe with the sporting control wants to make an impact at Manchester United immediately. So the idea to bring in a new CEO is a priority. From what I'm hearing, Jean-Claude Blanc is very close to being appointed as the new Manchester United CEO. They're still discussing some points, but the idea is to proceed with Jean-Claude Blanc. He has a lot of experience and Ratcliffe knows him very well. And also, the excellent job at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in recent years is something important to understand what it means to work in Manchester United in that position, so he's the big favourite."

Ratcliffe is planning for the January transfer window

With just over a month until the winter window opens for business, Ratcliffe will be plotting moves to strengthen Erik ten Hag's squad. It's been an inconsistent start to the season for United, so they could be looking to strengthen in multiple positions.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United scouts have been keeping a close eye on Monaco duo Youssouf Fofana and Vanderson, as they look to add competition at right-back and in the middle of the park. TEAMtalk have also reported that Manchester United remain interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, despite him signing a new long-term contract. It could be a busy window for Ratcliffe and United.