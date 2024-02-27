Highlights Manchester United are considering a new left-back due to injuries, targeting reinforcements in that position for the summer transfer window.

Luke Shaw's injury leaves the Red Devils short at left-back, and there is potential interest in La Liga star Miguel Gutierrez as a replacement.

Fabrizio Romano confirms United prioritising striker, centre-back, and now left-back signings.

Manchester United could be set for a busy summer transfer window under the partial ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the positions they're likely to target, including a new left-back.

Erik ten Hag has been forced to deal with a host of injuries throughout this season, especially in his defence. Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are currently on the treatment table, leaving the Dutch tactician short of options at full-back.

With Diogo Dalot, a player capable of playing on both sides, needed at right-back, ten Hag has deployed Victor Lindelof in an unfamiliar left-back role at times during the campaign. As a result, the Red Devils could be in the market for reinforcements in that position.

Fabrizio Romano outlines Man Utd transfer plans

A left-back is set to be targeted

According to The Athletic, Shaw is set to miss around 12 weeks of action after suffering a hamstring injury, meaning he could be ruled out for the rest of the season. Malacia has barely featured for the Manchester club this campaign, so the Red Devils are short of options at left-back.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano has now confirmed that United will consider bringing in reinforcements on the left-hand side of defence during the summer transfer window...

"They have some names on the list, but this is the news. Manchester United want to consider a new left-back in the summer transfer window. We know about the striker, this is going to be a priority. We know about the centre-back, this is something they've discussed since September last year."

Luke Shaw - Manchester United 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 =16th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =2nd Tackles Per Game 1 =13th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 12th Clearances per game 3.4 2nd Match rating 6.72 11th Correct as of 27/02/2024

Injuries have been a key issue for Shaw since he arrived at Old Trafford from Southampton, so it's no surprise that United will consider the signing of a new left-back. On his day, the England international is a key player for the Red Devils, but ten Hag will want a player who is capable of playing more consistently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shaw has only played more than 29 Premier League games in a single season twice since signing for Manchester United. This is Shaw's 10th campaign at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have La Liga star on their list

Erik ten Hag is searching for a Shaw replacement

Following a string of impressive performances for La Liga side Girona, it's understood that left-back Miguel Gutierrez is attracting interest from Manchester United, alongside AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils were said to be keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old, who moved to Girona from Real Madrid, during the January transfer window

Whether the Manchester club remain keen on Gutierrez as we head towards the summer remains to be seen, but he could be a smart option to provide competition and cover for Shaw.

Stats courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt